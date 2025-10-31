Friday, October 31, 2025

FBI: ‘Potential’ Halloween Terror Plot Foiled; Multiple Subjects Arrested in Michigan

Kash Patel
Kash Patel / PHOTO: AP

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) The FBI says it thwarted a possible terror attack, arresting several individuals in Michigan, according to Director Kash Patel.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” Patel posted on X Friday morning.

He said more details will be released.

A social media post from the Dearborn Police Department said it was “made aware that the FBI conducted operations” in the city early Friday morning. However, the FBI has not confirmed the location of the arrests or the alleged plot’s location.

This is a developing story.

 

