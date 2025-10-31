Friday, October 31, 2025

Gold and Ghosts: A Halloween Horror Story

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Gold and Ghosts: A Halloween Horror Story

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) Since today is Halloween, I have a spooky tale for you.

People say you can hear a woman faintly screaming in the old Reed Gold Mine in Midland, N.C.

Of course, there’s a back story. And it’s as creepy as you might imagine.

America’s First Gold Rush

Did you know that the first documented gold discovery in the U.S. was in North Carolina, and the state hosted the very first American gold rush in the early 1800s?

It all started in 1799 when 12-year-old Conrad Reed discovered a pretty yellow rock in a creek on his father’s farm. Reed had no clue that he had found a 17-pound gold nugget. Not realizing what they had, the Reed family used the rock as a doorstop for about three years until a Fayetteville jeweler saw the nugget and offered the family $3.50 in exchange for “the rock.”

Happy to earn a little coin by selling a rock and probably thinking they’d pulled one over on the crazy jeweler, the family accepted the offer. Unbeknownst to the Reeds, the nugget was worth about $3,500. That’s about $92,000 in 2025 dollars.

That horror story is bad enough – but there’s more…

Horror in the Gold Mine

Conrad’s father discovered more gold on the property, and by 1805, North Carolina was in the midst of a full-blown gold rush. The state produced over $1 million worth of gold before the California Gold Rush took the spotlight in 1848.

Conrad’s father, John, developed a partnership with three other men to mine on the property. The partners supplied labor and equipment to dig for gold in the creek bed. Reed provided the land. During the first year of operation, a slave named Peter unearthed a 28-pound nugget. Using only pans and rockers to wash the creek gravel, the part-time miners recovered about $100,000 worth of gold by 1824.

In 1831, Reed and his partners began underground mining on the property.

This is where things get spooky…

Eugene and Eleanor Mills lived on a farm neighboring Reed’s property. According to legend, Eugene and Eleanor got into an argument, and Eleanor fell down the stairs. It’s not quite clear whether it was an accident or if Eugene pushed her. At any rate, Eugene left the house, not realizing the fall had killed his wife. When he returned several hours later, he was horrified to discover his wife’s corpse – still screaming!

In a panic and unable to make the screaming stop, Eugene drug his wife’s dead body out of the house and dumped her down a mine shaft near Reed’s property. It is said Eleanor never stopped screaming.

Many people claim they can still hear the woman faintly screaming in the mine.

Ghost at Reed Gold Mine by Sandy Harrington

In 2011, Sandy Harrington captured an image on video she claimed was a ghost.

“I literally saw the ghost jump out with my own eyes and thought it was a visitor who jumped down a mine shaft out of sight, no one never showed up though.”

Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, the story is pretty creepy, right?

I mean, selling a huge gold nugget for less than $4… That’s scary!

And with that, all of us here at Money Metals wish you a fun and happy Halloween.

Photo by Sandy Harrington

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for Money Metals with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI: ‘Potential’ Halloween Terror Plot Foiled; Multiple Subjects Arrested in Michigan
Next article
WATCH: GOP May Have to Rewrite Govt Funding Bill as Shutdown Hits 1 Month Mark

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com