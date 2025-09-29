Dems Jet Off on ‘Luxury’ Vacation as Schumer Pushes Govt Shutdown

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Top Democratic lawmakers are set to ditch Washington DC for a two-day getaway at the five-star Hotel Yountville in California, even as a government shutdown looms, Politico Playbook reported Saturday.

The trip is scheduled for Oct. 13–14, which would be the 12th day of a potential shutdown if Democrats refuse to compromise with President Donald Trump and Republicans on a funding package.

The hotel boasts Tuscan-European architecture, spa amenities and what it describes as a “vineyard estate-inspired retreat” with “elevated poolside luxury.”

The retreat is reportedly set to be hosted by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and is expected to include DSCC Chair and Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., who is running for Michigan’s open House seat in 2026.

Other Democrats invited include members of the Democratic Caucus for the DSCC, such as Sens. Mark Kelly D-Ariz., Adam Schiff D-Calif., and Lisa Blunt Rochester D-Del.

According to Politico, the DSCC and Stevens did not dispute the retreat. The DSCC declined to say whether the luxurious vacation would continue in the event of a government shutdown.