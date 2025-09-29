Three Women Indicted for Chasing ICE Agent and Doxxing Address

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Three California women are facing federal charges after allegedly livestreaming their pursuit of an ICE agent to his home and sharing his address with thousands of followers on Instagram, the DOJ announced Friday.

The suspects — Cynthia Raygoza, 37, Ashleigh Brown, 38, and Sandra Carmona Samane, 25 — were indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy and one count of publicly disclosing the personal information of a federal agent.

Each faces up to five years in prison per count after allegedly chasing an ICE agent to his California home in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Brown faces an additional charge for assaulting a federal officer and remains in custody. Samane was released after posting a $5,000 bond. Meanwhile, federal authorities are actively seeking Raygoza.

Cynthia Raygoza, 37, of Riverside, is one of three women charged in a two-count indictment with following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent home and livestreaming his home address on Instagram. She faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted. Law… pic.twitter.com/ka4QXIBGB0 — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) September 26, 2025

The incident occurred Aug. 28, when the women reportedly used their Instagram accounts “ice_out_of_la,” “defendmesoamericanculture,” and “corn_maiden_design.” The accounts have a combined following of more than 70,000 individuals.

According to court documents, the defendants notified neighbors that the man was an ICE agent, shouting phrases like “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know.”

Prosecutors alleged that the trio urged their followers to “come on down” to the agent’s home.

A review by Headline USA found the accounts largely focus on rallying opposition to ICE.

The arrests come amid a spike in violence against ICE agents after Trump’s re-election in 2024. Earlier this month, a man opened fire at an ICE holding facility in Texas, killing a detainee and wounding two others.