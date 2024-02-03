Quantcast
Friday, February 2, 2024

Fani Willis Says Sex Affair w/ Anti-Trump Prosecutor Began after RICO Probe

'In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, followed by special prosecutor Nathan Wade, right, arrives for a news conference at the Fulton County Government Center, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Willis acknowledged in a court filing on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, having a “personal relationship” with Wade, a special prosecutor she hired for the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Fulton County Fani Willis admitted on Monday to having an affair with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, a man she selected to lead RICO charges against former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants. 

In a 176-page motion first reported by the Washington Post, Willis clarified that her “personal relationship” with Wade, who is currently entangled in divorce proceedings, did not begin until after the investigation into Trump commenced. 

“Although District Attorney Willis and Special Prosecutor Wade have been professional associates and friends since 2019, there was no personal relationship between them in November 2021 at the time of Special Prosecutor Wade’s appointment,” Willis claimed. 

Willis’ claims emerged in response to allegations brought forward by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, who urged the judge to remove the prosecutors and dismiss the case on grounds of impropriety and conflicts of interest. 

Roman revealed that Willis accompanied Wade on several lavish vacations funded by Wade’s taxpayer-paid earnings. Notably, Willis hired Wade and paid him nearly $700,000 in salary despite his limited criminal prosecution experience. 

However, in the new filings, Willis attempted to dispel the allegations, labeling them “meritless” and “salacious.” Moreover, she asked the judge to dismiss Roman’s complaint and forgo an evidentiary hearing. 

She claimed she had no “financial conflict of interest” and “no personal conflict of interest.” She added, “[T]he attacks on Special Prosecutor Wade’s qualifications are factually inaccurate, unsupported, and malicious.” 

Willis included an affidavit from Wade, asserting that the relationship did not commence until after she hired him to prosecute Trump. “In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” he said. 

Willis’s relationship with Wade is also at the center of the divorce proceedings between the special prosecutor and his wife, Joycelyn Wade. The wife accused her husband of allegedly concealing his Fulton County income from her and is now demanding financial support from him. Willis is resisting a subpoena seeking her testimony in that case. 

In addition to Roman’s complaint, Willis faces an investigation from a Fulton County commissioner, a bipartisan Senate committee investigation, and growing calls for the State Bar of Georgia to probe potential ethics violations.

Willis gained national notoriety after launching a criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged illegal efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

