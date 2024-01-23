Willis’ Love Affair w/ Anti-Trump Prosecutor Exposed in Court Humiliation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A judge unsealed scathing details about a case tied to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, her choice for prosecuting former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election case.

On a Monday hearing, Judge Henry R. Thompson suggested Willis might testify in the divorce proceedings between Nathan Wade and his estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade, who seeks to subpoena Willis.

Previously confidential, these revelations cast a shadow over the ongoing criminal proceedings against Trump. Trump’s co-defendant, Michael Roman, argued that Willis and Nathan Wade’s affair is enough reason to dismiss the criminal case. Notably, Roman was first to raise the alarm about the allegations.

According to the New York Post, the scandal unfolded as Joycelyn Wade, seeking financial support, accused Nathan Wade of concealing nearly $700,000 in earnings (from Georgia taxpayers) related to his role as a prosecutor in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) case against Trump and 18 others in Georgia.

🚨 NATHAN WADE, Fani Willis’s “friend,” has made almost $700,000 since May 2022 alone. All while working for the Fulton County DA’s Office. Corruption. Read more here: https://t.co/FJCxUClPWX pic.twitter.com/a1HoM1my0C — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 22, 2024

Legal filings suggest that Nathan Wade paid for flights and vacations, during which Willis accompanied him. Allegedly, the special prosecutor used funds provided by Georgia taxpayers for these trips, prompting Joycelyn Wade to subpoena Willis.

This financial arrangement raises doubts about the prosecutors’ ethics in the Trump case (unrelated to the divorce proceedings), especially as Willis appeared to directly benefit from Nathan Wade’s contract.

In response to the Joycelyn Wade’s subpoena on Thursday, Willis claimed limited knowledge of the Wades’ marriage, stating her testimony is irrelevant. Simultaneously, she alleged that Joycelyn Wade cheated on Nathan Wade, leading to an irreconcilable marriage.

In her effort to resist the deposition, Willis accused Joycelyn Wade of trying to tarnish the Trump case. Willis directly claimed that Joycelyn Wade “conspired with interested parties in the criminal Election Interference Case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass, and oppress” her.

Willis’ claims about the couple’s marriage ultimately backfired. In a live broadcast from the divorce hearing on Monday, an attorney for Joycelyn Wade criticized Willis’ attempt to limit her testimony, directly calling out Willis’ assertions against the wife.

“The face of her pleading shows that she has unique knowledge with regards to this case. She could have filed a motion for protective order alleging all of the legal grounds for which she would like to not have to sit for a deposition and she believes she’s protected, but she didn’t stop there. She went further,” the attorney said, referring to Willis’ salacious claims.

Lol Fani Willis is such a rockstar attorney that she BUSTED HERSELF in a court filing related to knowledge of the Wade’s failed marriage. This is Jocelyn Wade’s attorney. Subpoena for Willis’ deposition on hold for now. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/E3XhRCWxJ3 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 22, 2024

“She asserted in her plea, in her motion for protective order to prevent herself from sitting for a deposition that she knows is the cause. She knows the cause of the separation of these people. She knows detailed facts allegedly about their relationship and we’ll deal with the falsity of those at a different hearing,” the attorney added.

The judge partially agreed, stating he would determine whether Willis’ testimony is needed after Nathan Wade testifies.