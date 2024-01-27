Quantcast
No Kiss and Tell? Fani Willis Refuses to Turn Over Docs Tied to Sex Affair

'Your requests violate principles of separation of powers and federalism...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fani Willis and Nathan Wade
Nathan Wade (right) admires Fani Willis. / IMAGE: NewsNation via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The embattled district attorney for Fulton County, Fani Willis, has declined to provide documents related to special prosecutor Nathan Wade to the House Judiciary Committee, currently investigating conflicts of interest arising from an affair between Willis and Wade. The infamous duo is prosecuting former President Donald Trump over efforts to challenge the Georgia election results in 2020. 

In a letter dated Jan. 26 and addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Willis cited alleged “well-recognized confidentiality interests” as the primary reason for her non-cooperation with the Jan. 12 letter requesting documents tied to Wade. 

“As I said previously, your requests implicate significant, well-recognized confidentiality interests related to an ongoing criminal matter,” Willis asserted. “Your requests violate principles of separation of powers and federalism, as well as respect for the legal protections provided to attorney work product in ongoing litigation.” 

Willis had previously rebuffed requests to turn over documents regarding her prosecution of Trump, along with 18 other co-defendants, including some former federal employees. “I refer you to my previous responses to your inquiry for more detailed analysis,” she told Jordan in the first, first reported by the New York Post.

Jordan’s Jan. 12 letter was prompted by accusations that Wade—hired by Willis at the expense of Georgia taxpayers—took several lavish vacation trips with Willis, reportedly funded by the proceeds from prosecuting Trump, potentially violating ethics rules and state laws. 

“According to a recent court filing, you have been paid more than $650,000—at the rate of $250 per hour—to serve as an ‘Attorney Consultant’ and later a ‘Special Assistant District Attorney’ in the unprecedented investigation and prosecution of the former President and other former federal officials,” Jordan wrote.

“This filing also alleges that while receiving a substantial amount of money from Fulton County, you spent extravagantly on lavish vacations with your boss, Ms. Willis,” he added.

The affair between Wade and Willis was initially disclosed by Michael Roman, one of the 18 Trump co-defendants in the case. Roman petitioned a state judge to disqualify Willis from the case and dismiss the prosecution, thus jeopardizing other the other criminal cases, including Trump’s. 

Wade and Willis’s love affair has also surfaced in the divorce proceedings of Wade and his wife, Joycelyn Wade, who is seeking monetary support. Wade allegedly concealed his income from the Fulton County investigation into Trump. Willis has rejected compliance with a subpoena request in the divorce case. However, a judge ruled that Willis could be compelled to comply later. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
