Quantcast
Friday, March 1, 2024

Judge to Rule on Disqualification Over Willis’s Affair Within ‘Two Weeks’

'I hope to have an answer for everyone within the next two weeks...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fani Willis and Nathan Wade (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Georgia judge suggested that a verdict regarding the potential disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case against former President Donald Trump could be imminent, following closing remarks on Friday.

Judge Scott McAfee stated that he would rule within two weeks on the motion seeking to remove Willis from the case over accusations of conflicts of interest stemming from Willis’s relationship with Nathan Wade, one of the special prosecutors leading the case. 

“There are several legal issues to sort through, several factual determinations that I have to make, and those aren’t ones that I can make at this moment,” he said, as reported by the Daily Caller. “So I will be taking time to make sure I give this case the full consideration it is due. I hope to have an answer for everyone within the next two weeks.” 

John Merchant, the defense attorney representing co-defendant Michael Roman, asserted the presence of “enough facts” to disqualify Willis. Notably, Roman was the first to disclose the disturbing allegations.

In addition to Merchant, Steve Sadow, a Trump attorney, and Harry Macdougald, legal counsel for co-defendant Jeffrey Clark, delivered their concluding remarks on Friday.

According to Fox News, Sadow contended that Willis’s infamous comments in church, where she asserted that allegations against her were solely based on her race, were a “calculated determination” intended to “prejudice the defendants and their counsel.” Similarly, Macdougald rebuked the allegations, denouncing them as casting “an irreparable stain on the case.”

Adam Abbate, Willis’s legal counsel, said that the allegations do not prove a conflict of interest and that there was “no evidence” that Willis directly benefited from Wade’s contract.

Willis is embroiled in controversy after bombshell revelations that she hired Wade, with whom she admittedly held a romantic relationship, to lead the criminal case against Trump for alleged illegal efforts to question the 2020 election results in Georgia.  

Wade, a married individual currently entangled in a divorce proceeding, paid vacation trips for both himself and Willis, allegedly using funds from his Fulton County contract—an arrangement that Willis approved. 

Willis has repeatedly refuted the allegations, claiming her affair with Wade began after the prosecution against Trump commenced. This timing, Willis argued, means she did not hire Wade based on her previous ties. However, a former friend of Willis contradicted these statements, declaring that the relationship between the two began before the specified timeline.

Willis additionally asserted that she repaid Wade for the vacation trips, saying that she did not personally gain from Wade’s contract with Fulton County. However, she has yet to provide evidence and maintains that the reimbursement was made all in cash.

When pressed for cash withdrawal receipts, Willis replied by saying that she had the cash at home. Her father, who testified, claimed he had taught her to keep cash at home, attributing the practice to being a “black” thing. Notably, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., currently under a federal indictment for corruption, raised a similar defense to explain why he had allegedly bribed cash at home.

Willis charged Trump and 18 other co-defendants in Racketeering and Charges over what she described as an illegal attempt to thwart the Georgia election results in 2020. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hardcore Musician Allegedly Gave Estrogen to Bandmate in Order to Steal His Fiancée
Next article
Corrupt Prosecutor Hoping to Start New Trump Trial 5 Days Before Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com