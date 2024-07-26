Kamala’s ‘Bottom-Up’ Appeal Reexamined as ‘Unique Donor’ Claim Comes Under Scrutiny

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) As Vice President Kamala Harris claimed to have “smashed fundraising records” this week with a windfall of at least $100 million from what her campaign said were “more than 1.1 million unique donors,” allegations of fraud involving the crowdfunding site ActBlue began to resurface, casting doubt on the candidate’s organic, “bottom-up” appeal.

This guy just described the process which appointed Kamala Harris as “grassroots, bottom-up.” When it was clearly an elitist cabal that anointed her as the Democrat nominee. You don’t hate the establishment enough.pic.twitter.com/Jp35uxMtIj — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) July 24, 2024

James O’Keefe—the founder of O’Keefe Media Group and formerly of Project Veritas—previously reported on a mass-scale fraud operation, alleging that big-money donors were surreptitiously using random names from ActBlue’s database to launder their donations.

The process—called “smurfing”—in which individuals make large contributions in small amounts to prevent being flagged by federal authorities, allows donors to circumvent individual contribution limits and evade detection from watchdog groups who might seek to publicize their political involvement.

O’Keefe inspired an army of journalists to investigate the potential donation laundering.

Many of the unwitting victims in this alleged identity-theft scam were senior citizens with no recollection of making the contributions.

Journalist Esala Wueschner reported on an elderly resident in New Orleans, who, according to records from the Federal Election Commission, contributed a total of $29,107.34 from the years 2016 to 2022.

However, when questioned about the donations, she denied that she had contributed that amount to ActBlue.

“I don’t have that kind of money, sir. I’m on Social Security. I don’t have that kind of money to donate,” the woman told Wueschner.

EXPOSING ActBlue, Democrat Money Laundering Operation Journalist Esala “This New Orleans, LA resident told me that she lives on Social Security and DID NOT contribute to ActBlue. in the amount of $29,107.34 between the years 2016-2022. 2022: 1,113 counts = $13,347.84

2021:… pic.twitter.com/E9icqJxqxG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 25, 2024

Unfortunately, campaign-finance laws make it difficult to detect and even more difficult to prosecute such offenses due to the network of intermediaries that donors use to separate themselves from the cashflow.

“Whoever is choreographing this volume is doing it in such small donations because they thought those wouldn’t get flagged by watchdogs and FC officials,” said Newsmax host Carl Higbie.

“The way this is brought to our attention was not by the dollar amount, but rather by the number of donations per person,” he added. “That’s where they messed up. But my question is if these people whose names are on the FEC report are not making these donations, who is? Where’s the money coming from?”

HOLY SH*T! .@CarlHigbie EXPOSES irregular FEC donations: “This is verifiable data. Whoever is choreographing this volume is doing it in such small donations because they thought those wouldn't get flagged by watchdogs and FC officials. The way this is brought to our attention… pic.twitter.com/ymLz5jE975 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 24, 2024

The donor surge occurred after Democratic Party elites performed a successful coup d’état of President Joe Biden, forcing the primary winner to withdraw from the race and making Harris the “presumptive nominee” without having earned a single vote.

“In one moment, the choices of nearly 15 million Biden primary voters were vitiated,” wrote conservative scholar Victor Davis Hanson in a recent column for American Greatness.

“No delegates were consulted. No other alternative Democrat candidates were even considered,” he added. “Biden was dethroned; Harris was coronated—without much public input or even knowledge of how or why.”

While many on the Left have now lined up in lockstep behind their anointed new leader, some, such as Black Lives Matter, have criticized the move as “undemocratic.”

Kamala was selected, not elected. But the solution is simple. Join us in calling on @TheDemocrats to let the American people vote in an informal, virtual primary (an online vote) ASAP so our communities can weigh in on this unprecedented moment. Democracy demands no less.… https://t.co/tFwvoBDiZa — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 25, 2024

Ironically, BLM proved to be a significant source of Democrat donation-laundering during the 2020 election cycle.

Following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, many well-intentioned donors sought to aid the group’s mission, ostensibly advancing social-justice causes like the struggle against police brutality and various forms of racial inequality.

Instead, a large swath of the donations went directly to the Democratic Party, while others went to fund a Malibu mansion and luxury perks for the upper levels of the organization.

When pressed on the misrepresentation, cofounder Patrisse Cullors dismissed it as “white guilt money,” suggesting that donors were simply seeking absolution for their privilege and never expected the funds to be used in service of any specific cause.

Ok y’all… You’re about to see one of the Democrat’s biggest cheating mechanisms BLOW UP in their faces!! This EXPOSES the irregular “grass roots” FEC donations👇🏻 “This is verifiable data on the FEC website” Don’t forget that the BLM website donations went directly to… pic.twitter.com/HomGCu3KDh — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 25, 2024

