Friday, July 26, 2024

Kamala’s ‘Bottom-Up’ Appeal Reexamined as ‘Unique Donor’ Claim Comes Under Scrutiny

"I don't have that kind of money, sir. I'm on Social Security. I don't have that kind of money to donate..."

Posted by Elias Irizarry
ActBlue
ActBlue / IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) As Vice President Kamala Harris claimed to have “smashed fundraising records” this week with a windfall of at least $100 million from what her campaign said were “more than 1.1 million unique donors,” allegations of fraud involving the crowdfunding site ActBlue began to resurface, casting doubt on the candidate’s organic, “bottom-up” appeal.

James O’Keefe—the founder of O’Keefe Media Group and formerly of Project Veritas—previously reported on a mass-scale fraud operation, alleging that big-money donors were surreptitiously using random names from ActBlue’s database to launder their donations.

The process—called “smurfing”—in which individuals make large contributions in small amounts to prevent being flagged by federal authorities, allows donors to circumvent individual contribution limits and evade detection from watchdog groups who might seek to publicize their political involvement.

O’Keefe inspired an army of journalists to investigate the potential donation laundering.

Many of the unwitting victims in this alleged identity-theft scam were senior citizens with no recollection of making the contributions.

Journalist Esala Wueschner reported on an elderly resident in New Orleans, who, according to records from the Federal Election Commission, contributed a total of $29,107.34 from the years 2016 to 2022.

However, when questioned about the donations, she denied that she had contributed that amount to ActBlue.

“I don’t have that kind of money, sir. I’m on Social Security. I don’t have that kind of money to donate,” the woman told Wueschner.

Unfortunately, campaign-finance laws make it difficult to detect and even more difficult to prosecute such offenses due to the network of intermediaries that donors use to separate themselves from the cashflow.

“Whoever is choreographing this volume is doing it in such small donations because they thought those wouldn’t get flagged by watchdogs and FC officials,” said Newsmax host Carl Higbie.

“The way this is brought to our attention was not by the dollar amount, but rather by the number of donations per person,” he added. “That’s where they messed up. But my question is if these people whose names are on the FEC report are not making these donations, who is? Where’s the money coming from?”

The donor surge occurred after Democratic Party elites performed a successful coup d’état of President Joe Biden, forcing the primary winner to withdraw from the race and making Harris the “presumptive nominee” without having earned a single vote.

“In one moment, the choices of nearly 15 million Biden primary voters were vitiated,” wrote conservative scholar Victor Davis Hanson in a recent column for American Greatness.

“No delegates were consulted. No other alternative Democrat candidates were even considered,” he added. “Biden was dethroned; Harris was coronated—without much public input or even knowledge of how or why.”

While many on the Left have now lined up in lockstep behind their anointed new leader, some, such as Black Lives Matter, have criticized the move as “undemocratic.”

Ironically, BLM proved to be a significant source of Democrat donation-laundering during the 2020 election cycle.

Following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, many well-intentioned donors sought to aid the group’s mission, ostensibly advancing social-justice causes like the struggle against police brutality and various forms of racial inequality.

Instead, a large swath of the donations went directly to the Democratic Party, while others went to fund a Malibu mansion and luxury perks for the upper levels of the organization.

When pressed on the misrepresentation, cofounder Patrisse Cullors dismissed it as “white guilt money,” suggesting that donors were simply seeking absolution for their privilege and never expected the funds to be used in service of any specific cause.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/EliasForSC.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
