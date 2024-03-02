Hardcore Musician Allegedly Gave Estrogen to Bandmate in Order to Steal His Fiancée

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A hardcore band known as Llorona broke up after the group’s lead singer allegedly dosed one of his band mates with estrogen in an attempt to steal his fiancée, according to the Daily Mail.

Other members of the band ousted former lead singer Diego after accusing him of spiking the bassist’s drinks with the feminine hormone.

Bandmates said Diego initially confessed to lacing the drinks during a drinking binge of his own, before owning up to it while sober.

Diego attempted to force the band’s bassist, called “sixx,” to transition in order to make him less appealing to his fiancée.

The band announced Diego’s departure in a post to its now-deleted Instagram account.

craziest shit ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/9WoxWbEOAt — a (@infinitegaze) February 26, 2024

“We have decided to part ways with our vocalist Diego due to admission of very disturbing and concerning behavior towards one of our band members and their partner,” the post read.

“He has been attempting to force a transition onto him for the last 5 months, in hopes that would give him the opportunity to ‘swoop in’ once he looked stronger and more manly in comparison. (Stupid cave man mindset that makes zero sense),” the post continued.

The band also reported that sixx experienced several health issues stemming from the doses of estrogen.

Diego also confessed to having an obsession with sixx’s fiancée, Caroline, while on his bender.

“There are many more disgusting details that have been left out for the sake of privacy and general censorship,” the group concluded in the post.

They also posted a text conversation discussing the entire affair, and another text containing Diego’s confession.

It was unclear how Diego obtained the hormone-altering drugs, but the post mentioned something about his “gym habits.”

Sixx announced that he plans to “see an endocrinologist over the next few months to track [his] hormonal fluctuations to see if [his] estrogen levels are extremely heightened and go back to normal over time.”