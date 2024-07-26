WATCH: Body Cam Footage from Trump Shooting Reveals Others Were Detained

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has released body camera footage he obtained of Beaver County Emergency Services Unit officers responding to the July 13 assassination attempt against presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

Running about 28 minutes in total, the body cam footage reveals new information to the Trump shooting, including the fact that some rallygoers were apparently detained for questioning by law enforcement.

Indeed, the body cam footage captures the conversation between a Beaver County law enforcement officer and an apparent federal agent. The fed didn’t identify his agency, but said he had to relay information about the incident back to Washington DC.

🚨Recently released body cam footage reveals that law enforcement detained multiple people after the Trump assassination attempt🚨

“We have somebody detained,” the federal agent can be heard saying.

Another local officer—not the one with the body cam footage—also said two other people were detained.

“Our guy told me a guy was detained who’s the owner of the bike, and I said, ‘No, that’s the owner of the bike,’” the federal agent said, pointing to the corpse of the alleged shooter, Thomas Crooks.

The locals said they didn’t know what the fed was talking about, and the fed continued to talk. “Those people detained were filming. Maybe they were involved; maybe they weren’t. The guys that saw them filming were like, ‘Oh they were filming us then, filming the guy on the roof, and then filming us. And when shots started firing, they tried to run away,’” the fed said, recounting a conversation he apparently had with other law enforcement agents.

“But isn’t that what everyone would do who had a phone? I’m not saying they’re not involved, but you know what I mean? I’ve got no problem detaining them, but … Detain them, find out what they know and who they are, whatever. But I’m trying to get clear information to get back to DC. So, we’ve got one shooter—deceased,” he added.

Later, when the federal agent is no longer on the rooftop, the body cam footage also shows investigators counting eight shells—suggesting that Crooks fired at least eight shots. According to most reports, nine shots were fired in total. If Crooks fired eight times and the Secret Service sniper killed him with the ninth shot, that calls into question earlier reports that local counter snipers also fired at Crooks.

Additionally, one officer could be heard saying, “You’ve got a clean round through his neck”—likely a reference to the Secret Service counter sniper’s shot that killed Crooks. That information calls into question a report from Blaze Media that Crooks’s body had at least three gunshot wounds.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.