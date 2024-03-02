Quantcast
Friday, March 1, 2024

Corrupt Prosecutor Hoping to Start New Trump Trial 5 Days Before Election

'[July start date is] completely unworkable [and] an impossibility for the defendant...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump waves as he leaves his apartment building in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The judge in the classified documents case against Donald Trump ended a key scheduling hearing on March 1, 2024, without setting a new trial date and, therefore, leaving it unclear if Trump will stand trial for the case this year.

Before the court was adjourned after about four hours, Judge Aileen Cannon heard differing arguments over when the trial should be held by prosecutors working in special counsel Jack Smith’s office and Trump’s lawyers, according to NBC News.

Initially, Cannon scheduled the trial to begin May 20, 2024, but it has been widely expected that she would push it back.

Justice Department prosecutors proposed a July 8, 2024, start date. Trump’s defense team, who initially proposed an Aug. 12, 2024, start date, however, said that it would be “unfair” to hold the trial before the presidential election that will happen in November.

Trump’s lawyers argued a pre-election trial would be logistically difficult because of the other legal cases against him that he faces, adding that the government’s proposed July start date is “completely unworkable” and “an impossibility for the defendant.”

Trump’s lawyers also said that they have to focus on the upcoming trial that’s set to begin March 25, 2024, in New York and is expected to last about six weeks.

His defense team said that the trials should wait until after the Supreme Court rules on his claims of presidential immunity because their ruling could affect how the case proceeds, the news source added.

The trial should be delayed until after a hearing on evidence, which the special counsel’s office disagreed with, the defense lawyers also said.

A post-election trial date was needed because they are still dealing with discovery issues, Stanley Woodward, the lawyer for co-defendant Walt Nauta, a close Trump aide, argued, adding that there is a search warrant for Nauta’s iCloud account and that Sept. 9, 2024, was the earliest possible feasible trial date for his client.
Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge to Rule on Disqualification Over Willis’s Affair Within ‘Two Weeks’
Next article
Nikki Haley Gets Endorsement from Two Notorious Senate ‘RINOs’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com