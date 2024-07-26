Quantcast
BREAKING: Trump to Return to Butler, Pa., for Rally Honoring Fellow Shooting Victims

Elias Irizarry
Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is escorted offstage by secret service at a rally in Butler, Pa. / PHOTO: Evan Vucci, AP

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump will return to Butler, Pa., to hold a rally honoring Corey Comperatore and the wounded victims of the July 13 assassination attempt.

Trump announced his intention Friday afternoon via Truth Social, saying he planned to return to the town where he was nearly killed after a bullet grazed his ear approximately 15 minutes into his speech to a packed house at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO,” he wrote.

“WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!” he added, alluding to his newly famous catchphrase after he defiantly arose and pumped his fist, blood gushing from his wound, to reassure the audience that he would survive.

Details regarding the event, such as day, time and place, have not yet been announced. However, NBC News reported this week, citing two anonymous campaign officials, that Trump had agreed to requests from the Secret Service to cease holding outdoor rallies.

A recent indoor rally in Charlotte, N.C.—Trump’s second since since the attack—also featured notably beefed-up security.

The events have taken on something of a cultural significance for the three-time presidential candidate, who now has regular groupies following him to every stop.

Trump previously honored Comperatore during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, bringing the fallen firefighter’s uniform onstage and holding a moment of silence after kissing the helmet.

Meanwhile, investigations into the security failure at the Butler rally continued into their third week, with FBI Director Christopher Wray questioning whether Trump had actually been shot but later backpedaling after the statement received considerable backlash.

Wray’s testimony came as the House voted to form its own investigative committee and the FBI said it was seeking to interview Trump regarding the event.

Additionally, a video newly released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed other individuals had been detained by federal agents on suspicion of possible involvement in the shooting.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.

