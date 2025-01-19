Quantcast
Saturday, January 18, 2025

Speaker Johnson Exposes Alarming Moment Biden Forgot His Own Executive Order

'I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, we’re in serious trouble...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., came forward with a disturbing story about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during a private meeting in 2023. Johnson said Biden did not remember signing an executive order. 

In a Saturday interview with The Free Press, Johnson said Biden seemed unaware he had signed an executive order pausing the exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This incident left Johnson feeling that the nation was in grave danger. 

“Sir, why did you pause LNG exports?’ I don’t understand; liquefied natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that?” Johnson recalled asking in the private meeting with Biden.  

Seemingly shocked, Biden looked at Johnson and denied ever banning LNG. This prompted Johnson to remind the outgoing president of the event. 

“He looked at me, stunned and he said, ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I said, ‘Mr. President, yes you did. It was an executive order, like three weeks ago.’ He goes, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and he’s arguing with me,” Johnson added. 

On Jan. 26, 2024, Biden signed an order temporarily pausing pending decisions on LNG exports to countries not part of free trade agreements with the U.S. A federal judge later put the order on hold after 16 GOP-led states argued Biden’s order would harm their economies. 

Concerned by Biden’s response, Johnson suggested asking a White House aide to print the executive order so they could review it together. Only then did Biden seem to understand what Johnson’s comments referred to. 

“He goes, ‘Oh, you’re talking about natural gas.’ Yes, sir. He said, ‘No. No, you misunderstanding this. What I did was I signed this thing to, we’re going to conduct a study on the effects of LNG,” Johnson recounted. 

During the interview, Johnson said he realized Biden was genuinely out of the loop with his own executive order. 

Johnson continued, “It occurred to me, he was not lying to me. He genuinely did not know what he had signed. And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, we’re in serious trouble. Who is running the country? Like, I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know.” 

Watch the full interview here:

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fake News Defeat: CBS May Pay Trump Millions for Altered Kamala Interview
Next article
Bye Felicia: Biden Cabinet Members Shown the Door After Disastrous Tenure

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com