Speaker Johnson Exposes Alarming Moment Biden Forgot His Own Executive Order

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., came forward with a disturbing story about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during a private meeting in 2023. Johnson said Biden did not remember signing an executive order.

In a Saturday interview with The Free Press, Johnson said Biden seemed unaware he had signed an executive order pausing the exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This incident left Johnson feeling that the nation was in grave danger.

“Sir, why did you pause LNG exports?’ I don’t understand; liquefied natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that?” Johnson recalled asking in the private meeting with Biden.

Seemingly shocked, Biden looked at Johnson and denied ever banning LNG. This prompted Johnson to remind the outgoing president of the event.

“He looked at me, stunned and he said, ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I said, ‘Mr. President, yes you did. It was an executive order, like three weeks ago.’ He goes, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and he’s arguing with me,” Johnson added.

On Jan. 26, 2024, Biden signed an order temporarily pausing pending decisions on LNG exports to countries not part of free trade agreements with the U.S. A federal judge later put the order on hold after 16 GOP-led states argued Biden’s order would harm their economies.

Concerned by Biden’s response, Johnson suggested asking a White House aide to print the executive order so they could review it together. Only then did Biden seem to understand what Johnson’s comments referred to.

“He goes, ‘Oh, you’re talking about natural gas.’ Yes, sir. He said, ‘No. No, you misunderstanding this. What I did was I signed this thing to, we’re going to conduct a study on the effects of LNG,” Johnson recounted.

During the interview, Johnson said he realized Biden was genuinely out of the loop with his own executive order.

Johnson continued, “It occurred to me, he was not lying to me. He genuinely did not know what he had signed. And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, we’re in serious trouble. Who is running the country? Like, I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know.”

Watch the full interview here: