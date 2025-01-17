Quantcast
Friday, January 17, 2025

CNN Loses $5M Defamation Lawsuit against Navy Vet Who Rescued Afghan Refugees

Zachary Young said CNN destroyed his business by showing his face onscreen in a story about a 'black market' of smuggling out desperate Afghans for high fees...

Posted by Editor 1
CNN Center
CNN Center in Atlanta / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAA Florida jury on Friday found that CNN defamed a U.S. Navy veteran in a 2021 story about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans following the Taliban takeover of that country.

The rare ruling against a media outlet in a defamation case reflected the egregious circumstances of the case. Libel laws are generally protective of news organizations, and plaintiffs must meet a high standard to prove defamation.

Generally, the burden falls on the accuser not only to prove the falsity of the statement, but also to show willful negligence—or in the case of public figures, malicious intent. They must also demonstrate that the statements caused material damages.

The jury in Panama City, Florida, deliberated for more than eight hours starting Thursday before ruling in favor of Zachary Young, who blamed CNN for destroying his business by showing his face onscreen in a story about a “black market” of smuggling out desperate Afghans for high fees.

The jury awarded Young $5 million in compensatory damages. An undisclosed settlement was reached later Friday regarding punitive damages, according to the judge overseeing the case. Details of that settlement were not immediately available.

Young had argued that his business targeted sponsors who could afford to pay for Afghans to get out, not individual Afghans charged as much as $10,000 for the service. While CNN said it was wrong to use the phrase “black market,” it contended that its reporting on Young was accurate.

CNN said it would have no comment on the verdict.

Young’s lawyers urged jurors to send a message to the media. Questions submitted by jurors during the trial telegraphed some hostility, with one wondering whether CNN had treated the plaintiff as guilty until proven innocent.

Private messages also became part of the trial, with plaintiffs showing internal messages where CNN’s reporter, Alex Marquardt, said some profane and unflattering things about Young. Marquardt testified in the trial that his story “was not a hit piece.”

Marquardt’s story first aired on Nov. 11, 2021, during Jake Tapper’s CNN broadcast, and subsequent printed stories were used on the network’s website.

Defamation trials are actually rare in the United States, in part because the strong constitutional protections for the press make proving libel difficult. From the media’s standpoint, taking a case to a judge or jury is a risk many executives don’t want to take.

Rather than defend statements that George Stephanopoulos made about Trump last spring, ABC News last month agreed to make the former president’s libel lawsuit go away by paying him $15 million toward his presidential library.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kristi Noem Vows to Nuke Biden’s ‘Concierge Service’ for Illegal Migrants
Next article
‘Still Looking for a Chef?’: Obamas Face Blowback on Birthday Post for Michelle

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com