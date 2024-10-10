Trump Demands 60 Minutes Releases Full Kamala Interview Transcript

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign demanded CBS’s 60 Minutes to release a full transcript of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s interview after it was revealed that the network interfered in the election by editing Harris’s communist gobbledygook.

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone. This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

“Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region,” Harris said in the original version of the interview.

However, the edited version of the interview was different.

“We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end,” Harris said.

Breitbart reported that the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, criticized 60 Minutes.

“On Sunday, 60 Minutes teased Kamala’s highly-anticipated sit-down interview with one of her worst word salads to date, which received significant criticism on social media,” Leavitt wrote. “During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala’s idiotic response.”

She also demanded in the statement that the network release the full interview transcript.

“Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala’s full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air?” Leavitt wrote. “The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala’s sit-down interview. We call upon 60 Minutes and CBS to release it.”

Conservatives on Twitter also quickly responded to the blatant attempt to shield Harris from any criticism from the American public.

“Wait, they edited it out? Wow,” Libs of Tiktok wrote.

Wait they edited it out? Wow — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2024

Co-owner of Trending Politics Colin Rugg also responded to the recent news, claiming that Trump made the right decision when he refused to be interviewed by 60 Minutes.

“Yeah, this is what propaganda looks like. No wonder why Trump didn’t want to go on 60 Minutes,” he wrote.

Yeah, this is what propaganda looks like. No wonder why Trump didn't want to go on 60 Minutes. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2024

Others agreed with Rugg’s statement.

“60 Minutes cut Kamala’s nonsense answer on Israel and replaced it with a completely separate sentence she said earlier in the interview… Mixing and matching questions and answers. This isn’t journalism. It’s [a] fraud,” an anonymous person wrote.