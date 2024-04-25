Fake Ariz. AG Charges Giuliani, Meadows and 16 Others in Lawfare Case over ‘Fake Electors’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Arizona’s corrupt leftist attorney general, who won her own election by a 280-vote margin following irregularities in Maricopa County and elsewhere, added insult to injury once more with a targeted lawfare attack on seven top Trump allies, Just the News reported.

The investigation by state Attorney General* Kris Mayes was the latest high profile case to promote leftist conspiracy theories that the legitimate legal efforts challenging highly suspicious circumstances in the aftermath of the 2020 election were tantamount to insurrection—despite the fact that Democrats have previously used the same type of challenges in their own election losses.

On Wednesday, Mayes persuaded a grand jury to indict former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Christina Bobb, as well as former chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn and campaign operative Mike Roman, over their alleged efforts to “prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency” by convening a slate of alternate electors in the state where Biden officially won the race by a margin of 10,457 votes.

The felony charges included conspiracy, fraud and forgery.

Although the names in the 58-page document were redacted, descriptions made clear several of the identities, which largely overlapped with the 18 indictments in the Georgia case being waged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump himself was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Arizona case.

In addition to the seven Trump aides, 11 Arizona Republicans were also indicted, including two state senators, in what is sure to benefit Mayes and her party politically—both directly and indirectly, due to the chilling effect it will have on future election challenges.

Mayes claimed to have reached her conclusions following a 13-month investigation.

“I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all,” said the George Soros-backed operative in a video announcement.

“But as I’ve stated before and will say here again today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined,” Mayes continued with little self-awareness. “We’re here because justice demands an answer to the efforts that the defendants and other unindicted co-conspirators allegedly took to undermine the will of Arizona’s voters during the 2020 presidential election.”

It is not the first time Mayes has brazenly targeted Republican election officials with intimidation tactics. She previously charged two GOP supervisors from Cochise County over their reluctance to sign off on the 2022 election results due to concerns that the voting machines used to tabulate ballots weren’t properly certified.

She also threatened similar litigation against Mohave County, a small rural county that planned to vote on implementing a hand count for the 2024 election instead of a machine count.

The county had sought a hand recount in 2022 but ultimately certified Democrat Katie Hobbs’s victory under duress after she threatened to charge them with felonies.

Ok. Mohave County official certifies the election UNDER DURESS "I have no choice but to vote 'Ave'

or will be arrested and charged with a felony"@katiehobbs is FORCING officials to certify an election, THREATENING THEM Katie is a TYRANT Does this bother anyone else? — Colton Duncan (@duncan_colton) November 29, 2022

Charlie Kirk, leader of Arizona-based Turning Point USA released a statement condemning Wednesday’s indictments, which included Turning Point Action head Tyler Bowyer.

“These indictments, and this entire investigation, are a sinister effort to criminalize pursuing all legal and constitutional avenues for contesting a disputed election,” he tweeted.

