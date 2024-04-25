Quantcast
Thursday, April 25, 2024

Left-Wing J6 Capitol Stormer Going Crazy from Solitary Confinement

'Counsel meets with defendant regularly at the D.C. Jail and has seen a dramatic decrease in his mental stability and his overall physical presence...'

Posted by Ken Silva
John Sullivan
John Sullivan / IMAGE: YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last November, left-wing activist John Sullivan was convicted for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Captiol Hill uprising—an event to which Sullivan brought a knife and encouraged protestors to act violently. He’s set to be sentenced Friday.

Since his conviction, Sullivan—the man who filmed the shooting of Ashli Babbitt—has been in solitary confinement. While the DC gulag has a unit specifically for J6ers, the government has expressed concern that Sullivan would be harmed if he was sent there.

But according to Sullivan’s attorney, the last six months of solitary confinement has taken a mental and physical toll on his client.

“John Sullivan has had an awful experience while in custody at the D.C. Jail since the date of his convictions. … He is considered to be politically opposed to other January 6 defendants and the D.C. Jail made a decision to have him segregated from other January 6 defendants. Mr. Sullivan has been held in protective custody and in virtual isolation throughout the duration of his incarceration,” said his lawyer, Steven Kiersh, in a sentencing memorandum last Friday.

“Counsel meets with defendant regularly at the D.C. Jail and has seen a dramatic decrease in his mental stability and his overall physical presence.”

Citing those factors as well as Sullivan’s prior clean record, attorney Kiersh asked the presiding judge to sentence his client to 30 months imprisonment with credit for time served. He also asked for Sullivan to serve that time in a law-security prison in his home state of Utah, where there are no federal facilities.

The Justice Department, however, is seeking 87 months of incarceration, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine in the amount of $90,875. In their sentencing memorandum Friday, prosecutors cited Sullivan’s egregious activities on Jan. 6 and his record as a provocateur.

Sullivan brought to the Capitol a retractable knife with an almost four inch blade, which—during two of the most serious inflection points of January 6, 2021—he offered up to rioters at the House Main Door and the Speaker’s Lobby Door,” the DOJ said.

“Earlier in the day, Sullivan, a self-proclaimed ‘activist’ from Utah, joined the growing crowd on the West Plaza of the Capitol. Sullivan encouraged violence stating, ‘we’re taking this shit to the ground’, ‘burn this shit down,’ and ‘let’s fuck this shit up.’”

Sullivan is scheduled for sentencing Friday at 2:30 p.m. on Friday before Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fake Ariz. AG Charges Giuliani, Meadows and 16 Others in Lawfare Case over ‘Fake Electors’
Next article
New York Appeals Court Overturns Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Conviction

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com