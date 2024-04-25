Quantcast
Thursday, April 25, 2024

Calif. Mayor’s Security Beaten Mid-Interview: ‘Do You Wanna Get Smacked?’

'Do you wanna get smacked? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's body guard beaten (Source: Screenshot / YouTube / KRON-TV / Edits by Headline USA)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) All attention turned to a Democratic mayor from California after one of his armed bodyguards was brutally beaten by a bystander during a live interview with a news outlet. 

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, a Democrat, was downtown for the opening of a restaurant when he was interviewed by KRON4, a television station in the San Francisco Bay Area. 

During the interview, conducted on Tuesday, a bystander seemingly walked by, making explicit remarks. At this point, the mayor and the unnamed bodyguard informed the man that he was conducting an interview. 

“Mind your f**king business,” the pedestrian told the security guard, a member of the San Jose Police Department.

“I was going to do what the f**k I was going to do right before you walked up to me,” the bystander retorted to the officer, who had advised him to keep quiet.

As depicted in video footage released by KRON4, the pedestrian mentioned he worked for a nearby company before becoming increasingly agitated and threatening to “smack” the officer. 

“Do you wanna get smacked?” the pedestrian challenged.

Shortly thereafter, the altercation escalated, with the pedestrian slapping the officer across the face. 

The men engaged in a physical altercation, exchanging punches for nearly three minutes before members of the San Jose Police Department intervened, instructing the pedestrian to “let go.” 

The security detail was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for head and neck pain, according to KRON4. 

The pedestrian was subsequently booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail. 

Neither the SJPD headquarters nor its media relations department responded to phone calls made by Headline USA to confirm whether the officer had been released from the hospital. Similarly, the county jail did not respond to Headline USA’s inquiries. 

This incident comes at a time when Californians are increasingly worried about their safety, polls suggest.

Over the weekend, a man allegedly broke into the official residence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The suspect, identified as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, was booked on burglary charges.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hamas Releases Video of American Hostage Missing Arm; Parents React
Next article
Fake Ariz. AG Charges Giuliani, Meadows and 16 Others in Lawfare Case over ‘Fake Electors’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com