Friday, March 21, 2025

Ex-Nazi Terrorist, Who became 1st Inmate to Receive Sex Change, May be Headed back to Men’s Prison

'I was escorted to the Warden’s presence (Warden Rule) and told I would be sent to a male federal prison within the next week...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Peter Langan
Peter Langan

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In January 2023, former neo-Nazi bank robber Peter Langan, who answers to the name Donna, became the first Bureau of Prisons inmate in history to receive a taxpayer-funded sex change.

Despite having received government-sponsored vaginoplasty and breast augmentation surgery, Langan still might be heading back to men’s prison due to President Donald Trump’s executive order for inmates to be housed according to their biological sex. Langan revealed this possibility in recent court filings.

“At 6:30 p.m. on [Jan. 24 or 25], I was escorted to the Warden’s presence (Warden Rule) and told I would be sent to a male federal prison within the next week. Because of the executive order in that I was no longer a woman in the eyes of the BOP,” Langan said in a Feb. 12 letter, filed in the decades-old Aryan Republican Army bank robbery case.

“I followed all of the rules and procedures and acted in good faith to get a sex change for medical and mental health reasons. It’s a done deal and can’t be undone. Now, in an ex post facto manner, the current President is trying to make me a political pawn and play politics with my health and safety,” Langan said to U.S. Judge James Graham—seeking an order that would keep the ex-Nazi in a female prison.

Graham denied the request on procedural grounds, he has no power to issue an order for where Langan should be incarcerated. Langan also attempted to file a motion in the sex-change lawsuit, but was not allowed to do so.

As of the publication of this article, Langan was still listed as being incarcerated in a female prison. Langan did note in a recent filing that the BOP’s “Transgender Executive Council” considers him a woman.

The BOP did not respond to a request for comment on Langan’s status, as well as whether Langan would fall under Trump’s EO as a post-op trans inmate.

According to Langan’s former attorney, Moira Meltzer-Cohen, there’s going to be a bloodbath if Langan is returned to a men’s prison under the new Trump administration.

“It’s going to be incredibly dangerous,” Meltzer-Cohen told the DailyMail in January. Meltzer-Cohen did not represent Langan in his recent attempts at a court order to stay with the women inmates.

Headline USA will write an update in the event that Langan files a new lawsuit over the matter.

Meanwhile, the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing is fast approaching, and Langan claims to know about co-conspirators in the April 19, 1995, attack who remain at large.

When he was arrested in 1996, Langan told authorities that his fellow neo-Nazi bank robbers were involved in the attack. However, the U.S. government ignored Langan’s allegations about the OKC bombing, and went as far as to suppress Langan’s testimony about the matter.

Researchers have speculated that the government has ignored Langan and the other Nazi bank robbers’ connections to OKC because many of them were federal informants. Admitting the robbers helped carry out the attack would raise grave questions about government foreknowledge and possible complicity with OKC, according to criminologist Mark Hamm, who wrote about Langan and OKC in his 2001 book, In Bad Company: America’s Terrorist Underground.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
