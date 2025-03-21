Quantcast
Friday, March 21, 2025

The Real Border Battle: Customs Seizes More Eggs Than Hard Drugs

While fentanyl seizures drop, egg seizures double under Trump’s watch.

Posted by Jose Nino
Eggs
Eggs are cleaned and disinfected at the Sunrise Farms processing plant in Petaluma, Calif. / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) In a surprising twist of events, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is currently carrying out more seizures of smuggled eggs and egg-related goods than fentanyl

CBP is tasked with halting the transport of illegal items moving across the United States’ borders. President Donald Trump campaigned on securing the United States’ border with Mexico, specifically to halt the flow of hard drugs such as fentanyl and illegal aliens from making their way stateside.  

According to a report by Truthout, CBP agents carried out 134 fentanyl seizures in January and February — a figure that’s almost 32 percent less than the number of seizures that took place in the same timeframe in 2024. 

In the meantime, there were 3,254 seizures of eggs and egg-related products in the months of January and February in 2025, which constitutes a twofold increase from the same month-to-month period in 2024.

Eggs have become associated with Trump’s efforts to lower the inflation that rocked Joe Biden’s presidency. Thus far, eggs have experienced lower wholesale prices — the costs that distributors incur when purchasing from farmers or other intermediaries. That said, consumer costs remain high. 

Throughout the campaign trail in 2024, Trump repeatedly vowed that he would lower consumer costs. “Groceries, cars, everything. We’re going to get the prices down,” Trump said at the time.

The economy remains a sensitive issue with voters and voters appear to be souring on Trump. According to an NBC News poll, 54 percent of  Americans disapprove of the way Trump has handled the issue, with 55 percent similarly disapproving the way Trump has tackled the issue of inflation. 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

