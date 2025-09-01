Ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller Reportedly Has Parkinson’s Disease

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times reported Sunday that former FBI Director Robert Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago.

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021,” the family said reportedly in a statement to The New York Times. “He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected.”

The House Oversight Committee recently said that it would subpoena him to testify about the FBI’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Epstein was first charged with soliciting a minor in 2006, during Mueller’s tenure. The family’s statement is apparently in response to the House committee’s subpoena.

Earlier this month, RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry broke the news that “Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years.”

Mueller was FBI director from 2001 to 2013, and he later led the federal probe into the debunked and fabricated allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government. The investigation spanned from 2017 to 2019, consuming nearly the entirety of Trump’s first term.

Lesser known is the fact that Mueller also ran a program to stage neo-Nazi rallies throughout the country when he was FBI director in the mid-2000s. Headline USA exposed Mueller’s program in an investigation last year.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 Interviews and newly unearthed records reveal FBI program to stage Nazi rallies under then-Director Robert Mueller This was the subject of Part 1 of The Hidden History of Robert Mueller’s Right-Wing Terror Factory 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UKdH5fOgCQ — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) June 29, 2024

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.