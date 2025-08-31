Rudy Giuliani Breaks His Back in Nasty Car Crash

(Headline USA) Rudy Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebra and other injuries following a car crash in New Hampshire, a spokesperson for the former New York City mayor said Sunday.

Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind while traveling on a highway Saturday evening, according to a statement posted on X by Michael Ragusa, Giuliani’s head of security.

“He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” Ragusa said, adding: “This was not a targeted attack.”

Giuliani, 81, was taken to a nearby trauma center and was being treated for injuries including “a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg,” according to Ragusa.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Mayor Rudy Giuliani was involved in a car accident yesterday in New Hampshire. Prior to the accident, Giuliani’s team says he was flagged down by a female victim of a domestic violence incident. Giuliani’s team tells me he’s expected to make a full recovery.… pic.twitter.com/scvgdDROKq — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 31, 2025

Prior to the accident, Giuliani had been “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident” and contacted police assistance on her behalf, Ragusa said. After police arrived, Giuliani continued on his way and his vehicle was hit shortly after pulling onto the highway and was “entirely unrelated” to the domestic violence incident, Ragusa told The Associated Press in an emailed statement.

Giuliani was in a rental car and “no one knew it was him,” Ragusa also said in the post on X.

Another Giuliani spokesperson, Ted Goodman, and New Hampshire State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment and additional details about the domestic incident and crash.

“Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father,” Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son, wrote in post on X. “Your prayers mean the world.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press