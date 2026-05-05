FBI’s Secret ‘Burn Bag Room’ Isn’t Even in the Hoover Building Blueprints, Director Says

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Shortly after FBI Director Kashyap Patel and then-Deputy Director Dan Bongino took office, they found a trove of classified Russiagate records and other damning documents inside “burn bags” in a secret bureau room—or so the story goes.

Patel provided more details about this purported burn-bag room in a recent interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity. Patel said the room was so secret that it’s not even included in the blueprints for FBI headquarters.

“They weren’t burned, but the room was also off the map,” Patel said. “It wasn’t on our blueprint, and nobody had access to it.”

🚩Secrets reduced to ashes: the Intel’s forgotten burn bags. KASH PATEL relays a shocking burn bag headline he exposed last year. Rifling through intel cobwebs, .@DNIGabbard and .@FBIDirectorKash are one step closer to unveiling secrets

documents literally locked away in random… pic.twitter.com/4Y2MHS2KsA — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) May 4, 2026

The “burn bag” system is used to destroy sensitive documents. Fox News reported last July that one of the most damning records found in the room was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham’s final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed.

Fox News’s sources reportedly said the classified annex includes information about how a foreign CIA source predicted that the FBI would spread the dubious claims behind the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, even before the bureau launched Crossfire Hurricane. This annex also reportedly shows that credible evidence of possible misconduct was deliberately overlooked by the FBI.

Records from the burn-bag room are reportedly underpinning Patel’s investigation into whether there was a “grand conspiracy” between intelligence officials and Democratic politicians.

Patel’s FBI’s broader conspiracy case would allow a special prosecutor more time to connect recent alleged crimes to older events, treating them as part of a continuing conspiracy or racketeering operation. The probe could also enable the empaneling of a grand jury outside Washington, D.C., where Trump has historically faced unfavorable juries. Florida, where overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred, is being considered as an alternative venue.

Patel has promised that arrests in the grand conspiracy case are impending.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.