RINO Don Bacon Sides w/ Democrats to Extend Haitian TPS

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., voted with every Democrat to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and is reportedly considering additional extensions for El Salvadorans and Venezuelans, drawing sharp criticism from immigration hawks.

LindellTV posted video of a confrontation with Bacon over his vote. “When our reporter asked why, @RepDonBacon lectured on ‘decency,’ called her a ‘hardcore anti-immigrant person’ – then told her to read the New Testament,” the outlet reported.

🚨 Rep. Don Bacon voted WITH EVERY DEMOCRAT to extend TPS for Haitians and he's eyeing MORE EXTENSIONS for El Salvadorans & Venezuelans. When our reporter asked why, @RepDonBacon lectured on "decency," called her a "hardcore anti-immigrant person" – then told her to read the New… pic.twitter.com/yMSxqpv330 — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) April 22, 2026

The exchange highlighted tensions within the Republican Party over immigration policy. Bacon defended Haitian TPS recipients by claiming they are “legal now” and “paying taxes.”

LindellTV pushed back against Bacon’s argument, claiming “over 90% of Haitian TPS holders entered illegally,” that “60% are on public assistance,” and that “TPS has been ‘temporary’ since 2010.” According to the American Immigration Council, Temporary Protected Status was created by Congress in the Immigration Act of 1990 as a humanitarian measure for foreign nationals who cannot safely return to their home countries due to armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions. The AIC also noted that Haiti was designated for TPS in 2010 following the devastating 7.0-magnitude earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 or more people. As The Forum noted, more than a decade and a half later, that “temporary” status has been repeatedly extended, and is now the subject of active litigation in federal courts.

Critics argue the program has become a de facto permanent residency pathway that undermines legal immigration channels and burdens American taxpayers.

Bacon’s decision to vote with Democrats and his confrontational response to the reporter have raised questions about whether he is aligned with his own district and the broader Republican base on immigration.

“Is he out of touch with the MAGA base and his own district?” LindellTV asked. “Americans want secure borders and real immigration reform NOT open-ended welfare magnets and endless extensions.”

Bacon represents Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, a swing district that includes Omaha. He has won reelection in competitive races but faces pressure from both moderate and conservative wings of the party.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino