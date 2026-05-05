Hegseth: Ceasefire Holds Despite Iranian Aggression

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square) Despite Iranian forces opening fire on American warships in the Strait of Hormuz Monday, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the ceasefire still holds and the U.S. is continuing Project Freedom.

President Donald Trump has said the U.S.-declared ceasefire that began in early April and was indefinitely extended two weeks later effectively ended Operation Epic Fury, while the U.S. runs with a new operation to free up the flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth assured reporters and observers Tuesday that the military’s new operation is purely “defensive in nature” and more limited in scope than Operation Epic Fury.

“To be clear, this operation is separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury. Project Freedom is defensive in nature, focused in scope and temporary in duration, with one mission: protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression,” Hegseth said at a Pentagon press briefing Tuesday.

Project Freedom began Monday, at Trump’s direction, and though Iran opened fire on U.S. warships the same day and the U.S. retaliated, Epic Fury’s ceasefire holds, according to Hegseth.

Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz was a condition of the ceasefire that has not been met, driving global oil prices higher as about 20% of the world’s oil flows through the Strait. However, the strait was not part of Operation Epic Fury’s stated objectives, and the administration had said Epic Fury would take only about 4 to 6 weeks. The administration would also have had to obtain congressional approval to continue Epic Fury into May.

Hegseth touted the transit of two American commercial ships Monday through the strait as a sign of Iran’s weakening grip.

“Two U.S. commercial ships, along with American destroyers, have already safely transited the strait, showing the lane is clear. We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this fact. They said they control the strait. They do not,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth and Caine did not speak to whether Project Freedom signified a commitment from the U.S. to escort ships through the strait, but emphasized the U.S. wasn’t “looking for a fight.”

“We’re not looking for a fight. But Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway,” Hegseth said.