US Marshals Contractor Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison for Targeting Girls Online

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department announced last month that a “Chantilly man” was sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted of sexual exploitation and coercion and enticement of minors to engage in illegal sexual activity.

What the DOJ’s press release didn’t say—and what’s not mentioned in court records—is that the defendant is a former contractor for the U.S. Marshals. This fact was revealed by the DOJ Inspector General, which was part of the investigation. According to the DOJ-OIG, Bourne was assigned to the Marshals’ information technology division in Virginia.

What's not mentioned in this tweet, the DOJ's press release, or any court records is that the defendant here was a US Marshals contractor. Thankfully the inspector general noted this. https://t.co/mq2TX2dlRj pic.twitter.com/Jm1SrCBs4H — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 5, 2026

The details of Bourne’s crimes are heinous.

Bourne, 55, was convicted of using an anonymous Google account, lordromance2021, to sexually exploit at least six girls between the ages of 13 and 17. Court records show that he referred to them as his “slaves,” and persuaded them to “serve” and “please” him by engaging in sexually explicit conduct on live webcam.

“Bourne groomed the girls, inundating them with sexual messages, including sexually graphic pictures and a video of himself. He pressured the victims to reciprocate his sexual advances and to join him on video calls even when they expressed discomfort,” the DOJ said in its press release.

“He also received child sexual abuse material from two of his victims. Bourne knew that several of his victims suffered from serious mental health issues, making them more susceptible to his coercion.”

Bourne has filed an appeal in his case.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.