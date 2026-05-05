Tuesday, May 5, 2026

US Marshals Contractor Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison for Targeting Girls Online

He referred to them as his “slaves,” and persuaded them to “serve” and “please” him by engaging in sexually explicit conduct on live webcam...

Posted by Ken Silva
American flag
An American flag flies outside the Department of Justice. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department announced last month that a “Chantilly man” was sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted of sexual exploitation and coercion and enticement of minors to engage in illegal sexual activity.

What the DOJ’s press release didn’t say—and what’s not mentioned in court records—is that the defendant is a former contractor for the U.S. Marshals. This fact was revealed by the DOJ Inspector General, which was part of the investigation. According to the DOJ-OIG, Bourne was assigned to the Marshals’ information technology division in Virginia.

The details of Bourne’s crimes are heinous.

Bourne, 55, was convicted of using an anonymous Google account, lordromance2021, to sexually exploit at least six girls between the ages of 13 and 17. Court records show that he referred to them as his “slaves,” and persuaded them to “serve” and “please” him by engaging in sexually explicit conduct on live webcam.

“Bourne groomed the girls, inundating them with sexual messages, including sexually graphic pictures and a video of himself. He pressured the victims to reciprocate his sexual advances and to join him on video calls even when they expressed discomfort,” the DOJ said in its press release.

“He also received child sexual abuse material from two of his victims. Bourne knew that several of his victims suffered from serious mental health issues, making them more susceptible to his coercion.”

Bourne has filed an appeal in his case.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI’s Secret ‘Burn Bag Room’ Isn’t Even in the Hoover Building Blueprints, Director Says
Next article
2 Killed and 3 Injured in Shootings Near a Shopping Mall North of Dallas, Police Say

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com