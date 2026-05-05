Secret Service Officer Arrested for Public Masturbation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Secret Service officer was reportedly arrested Monday for public masturbation at a DoubleTree hotel near the Miami airport.

The officer, 33-year-old uniformed division officer John Spillman, was arrested after hotel security called the Miami Dade Sheriff’s office, which allegedly caught him in the act, according to RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree.

“A victim told police that she was in the lobby when Spillman allegedly followed her and another upstairs and immediately entered a room ‘because she was in fear for their lives,’” Crabtree reported, adding that the victim “saw the defendant masturbating next to their hotel room.”

A court hearing is set for May 27 for Spillman.

🚨🚨 SECRET SERVICE SCOOP: Here's the mug shot and arrest affidavit for the Secret Service Uniformed Division officer who was arrested just after midnight Monday morning on charges that he was naked and masturbating in a Doubletree hotel hallway near the Miami airport. Police… https://t.co/TpPMjJMoDh pic.twitter.com/5G53odaMpP — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 5, 2026

The Secret Service has yet to publicly comment on the matter, which marks the latest in a series of public embarrassments for the agency.

Last month, for instance, a married Secret Service agent was revealed to have been having an affair with an OnlyFans star and making pornographic videos with her.

Around the same time, ABC News revealed that a Secret Service trainee was arrested for spying on his roommate, also an agent-in-training, with a hidden camera.

Before that, a Secret Service agent protecting former First Lady Jill Biden shot himself in the buttocks last month at the Philadelphia International Airport.

And earlier in the month, Crabtree reported that agent Myosoty Perez, who is a lesbian, has been suspended and is under investigation for marrying a foreign national—possibly an illegal immigrant—without declaring it. Perez was one of the agents responsible for nearly getting President Donald Trump killed at his July 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In January, journalist James O’Keefe published a shocking report about how a Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s security detail leaked details about his travels to one of O’Keefe’s undercover reporters.

Also in January, a Secret Service recruit shot and killed a 16-year-old in Tamarac, Florida. The 16-year-old victim was identified as Orlando Wedderburn. A woman was also grazed. The Secret Service recruit, for his part, is claiming self-defense.

According to Crabtree, Secret Service Director Sean Curran is receiving internal criticism for not doing enough to eliminate the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies, which were implemented starting in the Obama era.

Meanwhile, the agency is looking to hire 4,000 new employees by 2028.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.