Medicaid Millionaires Exposed in Ohio

(José Niño, Headline USA) Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak has uncovered what he calls the most egregious squandering of taxpayer money he has witnessed in 20 years of journalism.

Rosiak devoted two months to combing through data the Department of Government Efficiency made public in February. For the first time ever, Americans can see exactly what companies are charging Medicaid. His analysis shows Ohio shelled out $1 billion for home health care in 2024, with evidence suggesting some of the services billed were nothing more than “companionship & conversation.”

“I set my sights on Ohio, which like Minnesota has been granted waivers to expand Medicaid well beyond its original purpose,” Rosiak wrote. “Under the guise of health care, Ohio pays people to go to Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes to perform ‘homemaking’ and ‘chores’ like cooking and cleaning. The people performing these ‘personal services’ tasks don’t even have to be health care workers — and in many cases, are actually relatives of the Medicaid recipient.”

Because these services happen behind closed doors in private residences, nobody can confirm whether the workers actually showed up or did anything at all. One home health operator explained the appeal to Rosiak. “Well if the government is going to pay you to do it. People see it as lucrative, so they just jump on it.”

One windowless building at 6161 Busch Boulevard in Columbus contains 94 separate companies registered to bill Medicaid. Each occupies a cramped office frequently identified only by a piece of paper displaying a generic name ending in “Home Health LLC.” Records show this single address charged taxpayers $66 million over several years.

Rosiak uncovered troubling backgrounds among many company owners. Future installments of the “Medicaid Millionaires” series will profile a politician running an $11 million home health company apparently as a side venture, a woman who converted her cleaning business into a health provider and invoiced Medicaid nearly $100,000 in her first month, a million dollar operation owned by a couple with multiple convictions for fraud and violence, and a man imprisoned for Medicaid fraud who pleaded poverty when ordered to pay restitution while his associates control a sprawling benefits empire.

“These are not business geniuses, nor even people with any training or specialty in the health field,” Rosiak wrote. “They have often failed at a variety of businesses, before suddenly becoming millionaires in home health care.”

The scheme works simply. A 40 year old immigrant receives payment for spending time with his own 65 year old mother. A middleman company holding the required billing credentials collects a fee. Proving the services never happened would require the mother to testify against her own child.

The Trump administration has launched a Medicaid fraud task force headed by FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Vice President JD Vance. Rosiak notes they might consider starting in Vance’s home state.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino