Left-Wing ‘View’ Hags Endorse Nikki Haley?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Long-shot presidential candidate Nikki Haley seems to be gathering support from an unexpected ally: Joy Behar, a leftist co-host of The View.

On Thursday, Behar expressed her support for Haley, who is vying for the Republican nomination against former President Donald Trump, the front-runner and presumed nominee.

“Look, I like her,” Behar claimed in a video blog reported by NewsBusters. A stunned co-host, Sunny Hostin, replied, “What?”

Behar later explained her support for Haley, citing the latter’s consistent criticism of Trump as the sole basis for her backing. “I like what Nikki’s doing. I don’t have to approve of everything on her policies. At least she won’t be governing from ‘Cell Block 11,’” Behar declared.

“I like her.”

Joy Behar approves of Nikki Haley staying in the race because she’s “serving a purpose” of “basically kicking him, punching him, needling him.” pic.twitter.com/L7ArkcYj4U — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 25, 2024

“But, the woman is like serving a purpose the way [former New Jersey Gov.] Chris Christie was serving a purpose, by basically kick, punching him … needling him,” Behar said, referring to Trump.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, an accused anti-Semite, chimed in, describing Haley as a “fly” and a ‘gnat in” Trump’s “soup.”

Behar appeared to agree. “He’s so like insecure — like she says. … Remember, again: I bring it back years when he attacked Rosie O’Donnell on this show. He was so vicious to her, you — can’t even imagine — on every station. He cannot stand any kind of attack. So the more you needle him and punch him a little bit, you know, the more insecure he gets, the more senile he sounds.”

The View’s co-hosts’ remarks followed Haley’s loss in the New Hampshire primary to Trump. Notably, Haley also came in third place in the Iowa caucuses, trailing behind then-candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A CNN exit poll revealed that in New Hampshire, Haley garnered support from a significant 64% of self-identified Democrats, with only 24% identifying as Republicans. In contrast, Trump secured 74% of registered Republican voters.

The same exit poll showed 86% of Haley voters identified their “party ID” as Democrat, while a mere 25% identified as Republicans.

CNN’s exit polls show that 70% of Nikki Haley voters are NOT registered Republicans. pic.twitter.com/TCq5TH2CAL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 24, 2024

Haley, positioning herself as an alternative to Trump, faces scorching criticism from conservatives who label her a “war-monger” and neo-conservative. Her takes stand in stark contrast to Trump’s “America First” views, which prioritize domestic concerns over global conflicts.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel expressed doubt about Haley’s chances of winning the Republican nomination. However, Haley has refused to concede, asserting her focus on other states.

Critics argue that Haley may be hoping for Trump’s incapacitation, either through health issues or incarceration, as a potential scenario that could pave the way for her to become the Republican nominee and challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.