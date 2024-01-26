Red-State Govs. Voice Solidarity w/ Abbott in Texas Border Standoff

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A growing number of Republican governors are supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his standoff with the Biden administration over the unprecedented number of illegal aliens crossing the southern border.

Abbott and President Joe Biden find themselves embroiled in a dispute over border security and control of specific areas along the southern border, with the latter asserting federal authority and Abbott condemning Biden’s reported neglect of the chaos.

On Thursday, at least 25 Republican governors signed a letter openly voicing their support for Abbott as he continues to deploy razor wire to prevent illegal aliens from entering the U.S.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border,” declared the letter, led by the Republican Governors Association.

“We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally,” the governors added.

In earlier parts of the letter, they highlighted the unprecedented number of illegal aliens entering the U.S. In December alone, Border Patrol agents encountered 302,000 immigrants at the southern border, marking the highest number ever recorded in U.S. history.

“President Biden and his Administration have left Americans and our country completely vulnerable to unprecedented illegal immigration pouring across the Southern border,” the governors emphasized.

“Instead of upholding the rule of law and securing the border, the Biden Administration has attacked and sued Texas for stepping up to protect American citizens from historic levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and terrorists entering our country,” they continued.

Abbott is currently suing the Biden administration over what Republicans describe as acts undermining state authority. The Supreme Court lifted an injunction that had prohibited Biden from removing the razor wire installed by Abbott. The case is currently being heard by an appeals court but could later reach the high court.

The signatories of the letter include: