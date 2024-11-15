Quantcast
Thursday, November 14, 2024

Biden Implements New Last-Minute Climate Tax

'The final Waste Emissions Charge is the latest in a series of actions under President Biden’s methane strategy to improve efficiency in the oil and gas sector, support American jobs, protect clean air, and reinforce U.S. leadership on the global stage...'

Posted by Contributing Author
President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden is set to implement a new climate tax with just a couple of months left to go in his administration.

The new tax was born out of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping bill that Biden admitted was focused on leftist environmental policy despite its deceptive name.

In that bill was a Waste Emissions Charge provision, which Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency is using to justify a new tax on methane emissions from oil and gas companies.

The fee will start at $900 per metric ton of methane emitted over a specific climate-friendly level.

That fee is set to increase next year to $1,200 per metric ton, and to $1,500 per metric ton in 2026, according to the EPA’s regulation.

“The final Waste Emissions Charge is the latest in a series of actions under President Biden’s methane strategy to improve efficiency in the oil and gas sector, support American jobs, protect clean air, and reinforce U.S. leadership on the global stage,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a press release.

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to spike the methane fee when he takes office in January.

But the new regulation is an indication that Biden’s administration may undertake a regulatory blitz over the next several weeks to bog down the incoming Trump administration’s agenda.

Trump’s chosen EPA administrator, former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., made it clear this week that he will work to cut back the Biden administration’s burdensome climate agenda.

“I’m looking forward to serving in President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator,” Zeldin said in a statement. “Together, we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woke Disney Actress Goes On Expletive-Ridden Rant Against Trump Supporters

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com