Monday, January 1, 2024

DOJ to Let Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Skate on Political Donations

'So we won’t know which politicians he bribed or who’s campaigns he influenced? That collective sigh of relief you are hearing is from the DEEP STATE...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
SBF and Mad Maxine
Sam Bankman-Friend (second from left) poses with Democrat members of the House Financial Services Committee including the committee chair, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. (third from left). / IMAGE: WEIRD MAX via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Last Friday, federal prosecutors announced that they would not bring further charges against disgraced ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, letting him off the hook for his alleged conspiracy to make unlawful political donations and bribery of foreign officials, Fox News reported.

Despite his laundry list of wrongdoings, Bankman-Fried will be let off the hook, with public officials citing the “public interest” as a reason to cease prosecution in a Friday letter.

“The Government respectfully submits this letter to provide notice to the Court and the
defendant that it does not plan to proceed with a second trial in the above-captioned matter,” prosecutors wrote, adding that resolving the matter quickly is preferable to doing it justly.

“Given that practical reality, and the strong public interest in a prompt resolution of this matter, the Government intends to proceed to sentencing on the counts for which the defendant was convicted at trial.”

Many who have closely followed the trial found the decision absurd.

“So we won’t know which politicians he bribed or who’s campaigns he influenced? That collective sigh of relief you are hearing is from the DEEP STATE,” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., tweeted Friday night, lamenting the decision.

Conservative commentator John Cardillo suggested that the court was protecting Democrats from being named as recipients of SBF’s donations.

“Sam Bankman-Fried will not face second trial,” Cardillo wrote. “DOJ is protecting his Dem donation recipients.”

Bankman-Fried has a proven track record of distributing large funds to Democrats, and also wanted to pay former president Donald Trump upwards of $5 billion not to run again.

In the 2022 election cycle alone, he also donated $6 million to the Democrats’ House Majority PAC, $250,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

But the bulk of his spending–$27 million, went to the left’s “Protect Our Future PAC,” a group meant to alter America’s government in order to improve pandemic “preparedness.”

