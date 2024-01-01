Adam Kinzinger Blasted for Attempting to Criticize Christian Trump Supporters

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R–Ill., criticized Donald Trump just one day after Christmas, claiming that Christians who support him “don’t understand” their faith, for which he was criticized.

“I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian. If you are a Christian who supports him you don’t understand your own religion. Trump is weak, meager, smelly, victim-ey, belly-achey, but he ain’t a Christian and he’s not ‘God’s man,'” he wrote.

Christian leaders in the United States criticized the man with the Trump Derangement Syndrome, among whom was the former United Nations ambassador, a professor at Liberty University, the largest American Christian university, and current chairman of the Conservative Action Project Ken Blackwell, Breitbart reported.

“This latest example proves yet again that Kinzinger does not understand Christianity,” he said.

A senior fellow at the Family Research Council and a former Ohio politician who served as the mayor of Cincinnati, state treasurer and secretary of state also argued that Christians cannot support Joe Biden because he is “a fierce opponent to faithful Christians.”

“Trump’s policies support religious liberty, many others are consistent with biblical principles and many of his appointees are committed followers of Jesus Christ. Biden, by contrast, has been a fierce opponent to faithful Christians attempting to live their lives, raise their children and run their businesses according to their faith,” he said.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob McEwen, R-Ohio, also criticized Kinzinger.

“The Left tracks where Trump is strong. These types [Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi] then invent stories to discourage veterans, minorities or the faith community from turning out. Adam is just a tool,” he said.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council and former Commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, said that true Christians should trust God, instead of any kind of politician.

“Bible-believing Christians understand that our hope is not in government or government leaders. Our hope, and the hope for all human beings for that matter, is found in the grace of God, the message of which is spread not by the government but by the followers of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Perkins, however, noted that, unlike Trump, Biden has been doing everything possible to “subvert” or “penalize” the Christian faith.

“[It] is not even close. As one cabinet secretary quipped about President Trump, he may not be a Sunday school teacher, but he sure knew how to hire them. Biblical-centered faith prospered under Trump. It is now under attack. A Christian would be a fool to vote to continue the policies and practices that attack our ability to live our lives directed by our Bible-centered, Christian faith,” he said.