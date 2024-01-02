Quantcast
Monday, January 1, 2024

Bill Clinton’s Alias in Epstein Court Docs Revealed

'I especially appreciated his insights and generosity during the recent trip to Africa to work on democratization, empowering the poor, citizen service, and combating HIV/AIDS...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton shakes hands with Jeffrey Epstein as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on. / IMAGE: William J. Clinton Presidential Library via Daily Mail

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Former President Bill Clinton is among the hundreds of frequent visitor to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island—colloquially known as “Pedophile Island”—who will be identified in publicly unsealed records as of Monday.

The records identify the former president under the alias “John Doe 36,” ABC News reported.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who is hearing the case, ruled last year that there is no legal reason to keep the John and Jane Does under wraps, allowing for names to be published publicly after Jan. 1, 2024.

Preska has determined to offer each attorney for the various people named in the filing a preview of court files containing their name before any decisions were made about unsealing the records, with each being given an opportunity to argue for keeping the record sealed.

But according to Preska’s order, the Clinton legal team made no objections, and a spokesperson for Clinton declined to comment for this story.

The documents in question come from a 2015 civil lawsuit pertaining to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Both were accused of facilitating the sexual abuse of then-minor Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of their sex trafficking.

Giuffre described having had liaisons with Britain’s Prince Andrew and several other prominent men.

Numerous others are reportedly listed in the soon-to-be-released court filings, yet according to the report most names will not be new.

Clinton and Epstein have been publicly tied since a 2002 trip across Africa on a “humanitarian” mission.

Clinton at the time called Epstein “a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of twenty-first century science.”

“I especially appreciated his insights and generosity during the recent trip to Africa to work on democratization, empowering the poor, citizen service, and combating HIV/AIDS,” he also noted at the time.

Still, Clinton and his legal team have stated that the former president cut ties with Epstein in 2005 after initial rumblings of underage girls at his Palm Beach, Florida mansion surfaced.

Since then, of course, Epstein has been imprisoned, where he promptly allegedly committed suicide.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ to Let Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Skate on Political Donations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com