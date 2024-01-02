Bill Clinton’s Alias in Epstein Court Docs Revealed

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Former President Bill Clinton is among the hundreds of frequent visitor to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island—colloquially known as “Pedophile Island”—who will be identified in publicly unsealed records as of Monday.

The records identify the former president under the alias “John Doe 36,” ABC News reported.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who is hearing the case, ruled last year that there is no legal reason to keep the John and Jane Does under wraps, allowing for names to be published publicly after Jan. 1, 2024.

Preska has determined to offer each attorney for the various people named in the filing a preview of court files containing their name before any decisions were made about unsealing the records, with each being given an opportunity to argue for keeping the record sealed.

But according to Preska’s order, the Clinton legal team made no objections, and a spokesperson for Clinton declined to comment for this story.

The documents in question come from a 2015 civil lawsuit pertaining to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Both were accused of facilitating the sexual abuse of then-minor Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of their sex trafficking.

Giuffre described having had liaisons with Britain’s Prince Andrew and several other prominent men.

Numerous others are reportedly listed in the soon-to-be-released court filings, yet according to the report most names will not be new.

Clinton and Epstein have been publicly tied since a 2002 trip across Africa on a “humanitarian” mission.

Clinton at the time called Epstein “a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of twenty-first century science.”

“I especially appreciated his insights and generosity during the recent trip to Africa to work on democratization, empowering the poor, citizen service, and combating HIV/AIDS,” he also noted at the time.

Still, Clinton and his legal team have stated that the former president cut ties with Epstein in 2005 after initial rumblings of underage girls at his Palm Beach, Florida mansion surfaced.

Since then, of course, Epstein has been imprisoned, where he promptly allegedly committed suicide.