DOJ May Seek Death Penalty for Man Who Allegedly Bombed Pro-Israel Protestors Last June

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Lawyers for the man who allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators last June in Boulder, Colorado have disclosed that the Justice Department may seek the death penalty against their client.

The lawyers for the defendant, Mohammed Sabry Soliman, disclosed the information about the death penalty in a Wednesday motion, which seeks to delay the start of his trial.

“The government has informed the defense that the Department of Justice will consider whether to authorize this case for capital prosecution. The defense seeks additional time to gather and present information to the government that will justify and support a decision not to seek the death penalty against Mr. Soliman,” the motion says.

“Mr. Soliman does not concede that the government may seek the death penalty in this case. If the government chooses to do so, the defense must challenge that decision.”

🚨NEW: The DOJ may pursue the death penalty against the man who allegedly threw 2 molotov cocktails at pro-Israel protestors last June in Boulder, Co. The defendant seeks to delay his trial, in part to prepare for a possible capital punishment case. https://t.co/i8dxPRnn3L pic.twitter.com/95gs0i1xuW — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 26, 2026

The lawyers also seek a delay because they still need to translate the Arabic evidence extracted from Soliman’s phone, they said.

The DOJ has yet to respond to the motion, which seeks to delay the start of the trial until as late as Dec. 10.

Soliman’s June 1 attack reportedly injured 29 people, including 13 who needed treatment for burns and other trauma. An 82-year-old woman named Karen Diamond also died over three weeks later on June 25 as a result of the attack.

After the bombing, local law enforcement reportedly found at least 14 other unlit bombs, gasoline, and a backpack weed sprayer containing a potentially flammable substance nearby.

They also found paperwork with the words “Israel,” “Palestine,” and “USAID” inside of Soliman’s Toyota Prius, according to an affidavit filed by the FBI. The paperwork did not provide more information about the USAID paperwork. USAID is the recently shuttered organization that had been funding a vast global network of liberal non-governmental organizations.

Soliman said he dressed up like gardener with an orange vest in order to get as close to the group as possible, police wrote.

USAID Documents Found Among Boulder Illegal Muslim Terrorist’s Possessions USAID is the largest funder of terror on the face of the earth. Mohamed Soliman planned this attack for over a year. He told law enforcement authorities, he wanted "them all to die." He "had no regrets… pic.twitter.com/zWNVqc6aRO — 🇺🇸 Pamela Geller 🇮🇱 (@PamelaGeller) June 3, 2025

Witness Alex Osante said that after the suspect threw the two incendiary devices, apparently catching himself on fire as he threw the second, he took off his shirt and what appeared to be a bulletproof vest before the police arrived. The man dropped to the ground and was arrested without any apparent resistance in the video Osante filmed.

Soliman told investigators he constructed the devices after doing research on YouTube and buying the ingredients.

“He stated that he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack,” the affidavit says.

Soliman also told investigators he took a concealed carry class and tried to buy a gun but was denied because he is not a legal U.S. citizen.

Authorities said they believe Soliman acted alone. He was also injured and taken to a hospital. Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of his injuries, but a booking photo showed him with a large bandage over one ear.

In video and photos shot right after the attack by a woman at the gathering, Soliman can be seen pacing without his shirt on with what appears to be burns down one of his arms. He and a small group of people around him are screaming at each other, with some witnesses filming him.

Soliman, who was born in Egypt, moved to Colorado Springs three years ago, where he lived with his wife and five kids, according to state court documents. He previously spent 17 years living in Kuwait.

Soliman filed for asylum in September 2022 and was granted a work authorization in March 2023 that had expired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.