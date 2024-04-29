Quantcast
Monday, April 29, 2024

REPORT: Trump and DeSantis Met Privately For Several Hours in Florida

'I think I probably could do more staying there than being V.P., which doesn’t really have any authority...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump converse. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump reportedly met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for several hours over the weekend.

The meeting was the first time the two Republican leaders have coordinated with each other since DeSantis entered the Republican primary last year. He dropped out of the race in January, endorsing Trump as the GOP’s nominee.

Florida real-estate investor and developer Steve Witkoff reportedly set up the sit-down after calling Trump’s team and requesting that he meet with DeSantis.

“Gov. DeSantis was down playing golf at the Shell Bay Club and agreed to have breakfast with Trump,” a person with knowledge of the meeting said.

Sources told the Washington Post that DeSantis agreed to help Trump as the GOP’s nominee, specifically with regards to fundraising. Trump is still lagging behind President Joe Biden in fundraising, and DeSantis has a formidable network of wealthy donors that could be helpful to the former president.

It is not clear whether Trump discussed the vice presidency with DeSantis, though Politico denied that the subject of a VP spot came up. 

However, Trump floated the idea earlier this year after DeSantis dropped out, naming him alongside several other top Republicans on his VP short-list.

Trump also vowed to “officially retire” the “Ron DeSanctimonious” nickname he used repeatedly to attack the Florida governor during the primary campaign.

DeSantis has previously said he was “not a No. 2 guy,” while shooting down the idea of running as Trump’s vice president last summer.

“I think I’m a leader, Governor of Florida,” he said.

“I’ve been able to accomplish a lot,” he added. “I think I probably could do more staying there than being V.P., which doesn’t really have any authority.”

But DeSantis’s allies recognize the benefits of repairing his relationship with Trump, especially if the governor hopes to run for the White House again in 2028.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Booed at NFL Draft

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com