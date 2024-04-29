REPORT: Trump and DeSantis Met Privately For Several Hours in Florida

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump reportedly met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for several hours over the weekend.

The meeting was the first time the two Republican leaders have coordinated with each other since DeSantis entered the Republican primary last year. He dropped out of the race in January, endorsing Trump as the GOP’s nominee.

Florida real-estate investor and developer Steve Witkoff reportedly set up the sit-down after calling Trump’s team and requesting that he meet with DeSantis.

“Gov. DeSantis was down playing golf at the Shell Bay Club and agreed to have breakfast with Trump,” a person with knowledge of the meeting said.

Sources told the Washington Post that DeSantis agreed to help Trump as the GOP’s nominee, specifically with regards to fundraising. Trump is still lagging behind President Joe Biden in fundraising, and DeSantis has a formidable network of wealthy donors that could be helpful to the former president.

It is not clear whether Trump discussed the vice presidency with DeSantis, though Politico denied that the subject of a VP spot came up.

I thought this went without saying but I’m getting calls asking, so apparently not. No — the meeting was NOT about a VP spot. Gov. DeSantis wants to help with fundraising for Trump for the general election. It’ll help make peace, positioning him for influence and a future run. https://t.co/Pl5kbqHwzf — Kimberly Leonard (@leonardkl) April 29, 2024

However, Trump floated the idea earlier this year after DeSantis dropped out, naming him alongside several other top Republicans on his VP short-list.

Trump also vowed to “officially retire” the “Ron DeSanctimonious” nickname he used repeatedly to attack the Florida governor during the primary campaign.

DeSantis has previously said he was “not a No. 2 guy,” while shooting down the idea of running as Trump’s vice president last summer.

“I think I’m a leader, Governor of Florida,” he said.

“I’ve been able to accomplish a lot,” he added. “I think I probably could do more staying there than being V.P., which doesn’t really have any authority.”

But DeSantis’s allies recognize the benefits of repairing his relationship with Trump, especially if the governor hopes to run for the White House again in 2028.