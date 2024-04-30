‘YIKES’: Pelosi Goes Ballistic at MSNBC Anchor Who Called Her Bluff

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appeared for a softball interview on MSNBC on Monday but quickly became enraged when the anchor called her out on a politically inconvenient fact.

Pelosi participated in a live interview on Katy Tur Reports, where she attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to make the case against former President Donald Trump’s candidacy ahead of the 2024 election.

“[Joe Biden] created 9 million jobs in his term in office—Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president,” Pelosi told anchor Katy Tur, as seen in video shared by the Republican Party’s research Twitter page.

In response, Tur highlighted that Trump led the country during COVID-19, which shut down global markets.

“That was a global pandemic,” Tur reminded Pelosi, who seemed taken aback by the assertion.

“He had the worst record of any president,” Pelosi reiterated, her tone growing more forceful.

The former speaker then scolded Tur, claiming, “We’ve had other concerns in our country. If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine.”

With a smirk, Tur retorted, “I don’t think anybody can accuse me of that.”

YIKES: Crazy Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at Katy Tur for reminding her that Biden’s job “gains” are really jobs recovered from the pandemic pic.twitter.com/MCUBaOTCap — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2024

Pelosi’s characterization of Tur as a potential Trump apologist is far from reality.

As reported by the Media Research Center’s (MRC) NewsBusters, Tur’s leftist peddling ranges from advocating for environmentalist causes to distorting the damning Durham report that showed the FBI should have never launched its investigation of the Russian hoax.

Most recently, NewsBusters caught Tur lamenting the lack of a gun ban, among other things.

The exchange between Pelosi and Tur came as Democrats struggle to convince Americans that the nation is better off under Biden’s tenure.

Democrats have long argued that Biden has created jobs, but this talking point often ignores the fact that the jobs Biden claims to have created are merely positions that were paused during the pandemic.

Even worse, according to the Heritage Foundation, 2 million fewer people are working today in terms of the employment-to-population ratio compared to that of February 2020—before the pandemic began.

Under Biden, the economy has suffered, with gas prices soaring 46% in just 38 months, real wages declining, mortgage rates nearly doubling to 6.8% and American savings plummeting from 12.8% to 3.6%, according to MRC’s Craig Bannister, who compiles economic data each month.