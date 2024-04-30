Quantcast
Monday, April 29, 2024

‘YIKES’: Pelosi Goes Ballistic at MSNBC Anchor Who Called Her Bluff

'I don't think anybody can accuse me of that...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nancy Pelosi
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appeared for a softball interview on MSNBC on Monday but quickly became enraged when the anchor called her out on a politically inconvenient fact. 

Pelosi participated in a live interview on Katy Tur Reports, where she attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to make the case against former President Donald Trump’s candidacy ahead of the 2024 election.

“[Joe Biden] created 9 million jobs in his term in office—Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president,” Pelosi told anchor Katy Tur, as seen in video shared by the Republican Party’s research Twitter page.

In response, Tur highlighted that Trump led the country during COVID-19, which shut down global markets.  

“That was a global pandemic,” Tur reminded Pelosi, who seemed taken aback by the assertion. 

“He had the worst record of any president,” Pelosi reiterated, her tone growing more forceful. 

The former speaker then scolded Tur, claiming, “We’ve had other concerns in our country. If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine.” 

With a smirk, Tur retorted, “I don’t think anybody can accuse me of that.”

Pelosi’s characterization of Tur as a potential Trump apologist is far from reality. 

As reported by the Media Research Center’s (MRC) NewsBusters, Tur’s leftist peddling ranges from advocating for environmentalist causes to distorting the damning Durham report that showed the FBI should have never launched its investigation of the Russian hoax.

Most recently, NewsBusters caught Tur lamenting the lack of a gun ban, among other things. 

The exchange between Pelosi and Tur came as Democrats struggle to convince Americans that the nation is better off under Biden’s tenure.

Democrats have long argued that Biden has created jobs, but this talking point often ignores the fact that the jobs Biden claims to have created are merely positions that were paused during the pandemic.

Even worse, according to the Heritage Foundation, 2 million fewer people are working today in terms of the employment-to-population ratio compared to that of February 2020—before the pandemic began.

Under Biden, the economy has suffered, with gas prices soaring 46% in just 38 months, real wages declining, mortgage rates nearly doubling to 6.8% and American savings plummeting from 12.8% to 3.6%, according to MRC’s Craig Bannister, who compiles economic data each month. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Twitter Has Theories after Giant Gator Seen in Rio Grande Near Eagle Pass
Next article
NYC Will Pay $2.1M in Anti-White Settlement to Three DOE Execs.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com