Busted: Unhinged Man Arrested for Vandalizing Truck w/ ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Sticker

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An enraged individual from New York found himself in trouble in Florida after allegedly defacing a pickup truck adorned with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker.

Richard Philip Brothers, aged 63, is accused of keying a green Toyota Tundra in a supermarket parking lot in Monroe County, Florida, purportedly due to his displeasure with the slogan—which means “F**k, Joe Biden.”

The incident, initially reported by the Gateway Pundit, took place on March 24, with Brothers being apprehended two days later.

According to the police report, Brothers “knowingly and intentionally used a key to scrape the paint on the victim’s vehicle.” Furthermore, the police report alleged that Brothers confessed to the act.

“Richard’s actions require the truck to be repainted which will cost approximately $3,000 to $6,000,” the report added.

The investigating officer, in his report, mentioned identifying Brothers through security footage.

“Richard primarily lives in New York but owns a vacation house in Summerland Key where he agreed to meet with me,” the officer wrote in the report. “I arrived at Richard’s house and asked him if he knew what this was about, to which he said no.”

Video footage of Brothers’s arrest has since gone viral on social media, depicting the officer questioning Brothers about the incident from two days prior.

Crazed New Yorker visits Florida and keys a woman’s car because she has a “Lets Go Brandon” sticker. Immediately regrets it when he realizes Florida cops aren’t a like New York cops pic.twitter.com/dPgzjNZdYH — 🇺🇸Travis Media Group🇺🇸 (@TM1Politics) April 29, 2024

Approaching Brothers outside his Florida residence, the officer asked, “So, I’m guessing you already know what this is about, right?”

“No, I just checked my truck to see if I hit anything,” Brothers responded, seemingly unsuspecting of his imminent arrest.

The officer then reminded Brothers of his visit to the supermarket and his actions there.

“Do you remember what you did when you walked out?” the officer inquired.

“I scratched it,” Brothers confused, according to body-worn camera footage.

“Why? Was it the bumper sticker? They’ve got a ton of security footage. So I see you walking behind it and you look over and she has a sticker that says, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ or something,” the officer queried, to which Brothers responded, “Yeah, it infuriated me… That’s the only reason I did.”

In a moment captured on video, Brothers’s wife is visibly upset with him upon learning that he will be responsible for the repainting expenses, forcefully stating, “And you should!”

According to the Gateway Pundit, Brothers is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 30. He was charged with one felony count of damaged property and criminal mischief.

