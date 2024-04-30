Quantcast
James Biden Was Involved w/ Qatar

'I agreed to go to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and China...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
James Biden, the brother of Joe Biden, steps out of a private interview with House Republicans during a break at Thomas P. O'Neill House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Emails indicated that Joe Biden’s younger brother, James Biden, made a pitch for Qatar to invest $30 million in a troubled rural hospital provider after he drafted a presentation that included “Brother” of Joe among his credentials.

James, 75, pumped Americore Health for $600,000 in what the firm said was loans in 2018 and wrote a check for $200,000 to his brother when James was seeking out foreign investors, Politico reported after it exclusively obtained the emails.

James’s wife, Sara, emailed on March 10, 2018, a draft investor presentation to the Platinum Group, led by businessman Amer Rustom, with what she called “a few minor revisions by Jim.”

Americore was seeking $30 million and described James as the “Brother and Campaign Finance Chair of former Vice President Joe Biden,” the presentation said.

Platinum Group executive Julie Lander wrote to James and referred to a meeting with a senior Qatari official exactly one month later.

“I am following up [on] the meeting we had with the Minister. Your approach with him was flawless. He requested more information on Americore,” Lander wrote.

After that, Lander suggested that the investors seek $200 million from Qatar’s Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund.

The QIA was under scrutiny around that time after Brookfield Corporation, in which the Qataris are major investors, bought a partnership in a troubled Manhattan building that threatened to financially ruin the family of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to the news source.

James wrote to Americore CEO Grant White on May 17, 2018, saying that he was still working to raise money for the company.

“I agreed to go to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and China (at my own expense),” James allegedly said.

This new information resurfaced in a period of relative quiet from the House Republican impeachment inquiry into Biden family corruption, the news source reported.

