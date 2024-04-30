Quantcast
Adult Entertainer Alleges Biden-Linked Payments for Political Push

'Do not disclose this as...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
OnlyFans Star Farha Khalidi (Source: Screenshot / @farhakhalidi / Instagram)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An adult content creator has revealed that she was paid to disseminate “political propaganda” in support of President Joe Biden. 

Farha Khalidi, known for her popular profiles on the adult platform OnlyFans and the social media app TikTok, disclosed that Planned Parenthood and Biden-tied groups allegedly enlisted her to bolster leftist campaigns. 

“I was doing full-on political propaganda,” she claimed during a podcast by controversial commentator Richard Hanania.

Khalidi alleged that the payers instructed her not to disclose that she was receiving monetary compensation for the pro-Biden content. 

“The funny thing is they’re, like, ‘Do not disclose this as an ad’ because they [were], like, ‘Technically, it’s not a product, so you don’t have to disclose it’s an ad,’” she elaborated. 

At the heart of the efforts to conceal the payments was their intention to create the illusion that her support for Biden was organic. 

“I think they just wanted… some edgy girl of color to just tell people… like when they nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, they’re, like: ‘Can you say [that] as a person of color.’” 

On OnlyFans, Khalidi charges $10 per month for exclusive access to her content. Her profile picture suggests sexually provocative content. 

Khalidi boasts 1.8 million followers on TikTok, the controversial social media platform owned by ByteDance, a China-based company. Her videos have garnered an accumulated 107.6 million likes. 

@farhakhalidi

Despite the president prohibiting federal employees from downloading TikTok on government-issued devices, the Biden campaign is utilizing the app for political purposes. 

Khalidi clarified that her payments did not originate from Biden or his campaign but attributed them to third-party vendors. 

“It’s not Biden, but it’s, like, a third party. You know what I mean? It’s, like, a media company that’s doing it on his behalf. I’m not blaming him for this,” Khalidi clarified.

It isn’t immediately apparent whether she was referring to a Biden- or Democrat-aligned super PACA Headline USA search on the Federal Election Commission’s database for disbursements yielded no results of payments made to Khalidi in the current 2024 cycle.

