Ex-Obama Aide Makes Case for Jailing and Impeaching Biden in Bombshell Book

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A former aide from Barack Obama’s White House has unleashed a bombshell book outlining the case for impeaching and incarcerating President Joe Biden.

In his new book, The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden, former White House stenographer Mike McCormick minced no words, detailing Biden’s alleged involvement in the business dealings of his embattled son, Hunter Biden.

“When I worked for him, I thought Joe was harmless — egotistical, buffoonish, and unpresidential, but harmless,” McCormick wrote in the book, as reported by Townhall. “Now I think of him as an evil criminal who should be impeached and imprisoned.”

McCormick, who transcribed interviews, statements, and speeches from 2002 through 2018, specifically worked for Biden from 2011 to 2017, Townhall reported.

According to the book’s Amazon listing, McCormick traveled with Biden to Honduras and Ukraine. “During this assignment, he found the vice president buffoonish and unpresidential,” the listing wrote.

As reported by Townhall, McCormick says he witnessed Biden participating in schemes related to Ukrainian energy, including the infamous gas company Burisma. One alleged deal involved Hunter Biden serving on Burisma’s board in exchange for U.S. funding for the energy sector.

McCormick’s book follows his bombshell allegations in April 2023 when he submitted evidence that could potentially lead to Biden’s impeachment.

“McCormick ultimately recognized the crimes that then-Vice President Biden perpetrated in his dealings with Ukraine and Honduras only after receiving a verified copy of the Hunter Biden Laptop,” the listing explained.

The listing further added: “By cross-referencing materials in the Hunter Biden Laptop with President Obama’s White House website and congressional testimony by Joe’s co-conspirators, plus his own recollections, McCormick weaves a devastating timeline that pinpoints Joe Biden as the mastermind of a kickback scheme with Burisma Holdings that enriched him and Hunter Biden.”