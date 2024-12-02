DNC Official Reveals Obama, Pelosi ‘Did Not Want’ Kamala Harris

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Lindy Li, a member of the Democratic National Committee’s finance committee, revealed Sunday that former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the 2024 presidential nominee.

Referencing friends from Obama’s circle and her personal friendship with Pelosi, Li told NewsNation indubitably that both top Democrats would have rather held a primary than coronate Harris to fill Biden’s sudden vacancy atop the ticket.

“I know they didn’t,” Li said when asked about Obama and Pelosi. “I have a lot of friends in Obama world and, actually, I’m friends with Speaker Pelosi. And I spoke with her before I actually, I actually went on air to encourage President Biden to step aside.”

Li described her own appearance on Fox News Sunday on July 21—the same day Biden ended his campaign.

She said she spoke to Pelosi about her remarks calling for Biden to step down before going on air.

“It’s not a matter of conjecture for me,” she told NewsNation. “I know they didn’t.”

At the time, Pelosi told Li her public call for Biden to drop out was “fine.”

“It was necessary. It became clear that he was no longer effectively able to litigate the case against Trump,” Li said. “And Obama and Pelosi were both hoping for a primary instead of a coronation, so to speak.”

Li said the former House Speaker did not have her eyes on one particular candidate but noted that Obama was “carefully vetting” Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., when Biden withdrew.

“I know there were other names on his list,” the DNC official said. “I’m not saying that Kamala Harris was necessarily at the top of the list, but he was definitely considering other candidates. I don’t think she was ruled out.”

Li told NewsNation that many Democrats were hoping for a “lightning round” primary, which never came.

She suggested Biden blocked a democratic primary when he endorsed Harris after announcing his withdrawal.

“I don’t think anyone saw that coming. We did not see that coming,” Li said. “I think a lot of people anticipated he might have stepped aside, but no one anticipated the two for that we got that day.”

