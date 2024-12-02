Bill Maher Confronts Jane Fonda on ‘Crazy’ Pregnant Men of the Left

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Comedian Bill Maher confronted actress Jane Fonda about the left’s “crazy” defense of pregnant men on Sunday’s episode of the Club Random Podcast.

Maher told Fonda, a liberal activist from as far back as the 1960s, that Americans believe the far left “has gone so nutty on so many issues,” to which Fonda countered by blaming critics like Maher for the perception.

“Because it’s true,” Maher said in defense of calling out Democrats. “You think the far left does nothing crazy?”

Fonda sarcastically remarked that she is sure leftists support absurd causes, but quizzed him on the definition of “far left.”

Maher provided an example of the NAACP’s travel advisory warning black Americans against going to Florida.

“Every day; there’s stories like that, which just makes people roll their eyes and go, ‘Are you people nuts?’” he said.

Maher told Fonda that he thinks not a single black American adhered to the travel advisory, but made the point that the average person is left with the following question for radical Democrats: “Wow, do you people ever find anything that’s ridiculous?”

Maher brought up the bizarre idea that men can get pregnant, which he said was different than the notion that a transgender, a woman who identifies as a man, could get pregnant.

“I understand that a trans woman can get pregnant. That’s different than a man getting pregnant,” Maher said. “And they way they sort of, like, insist on blurring that line as if that’s some sort of social cause as opposed to just being for having full rights, respect, and attention for trans people. We get that.”

Fonda told Maher she never heard a leftist prop up the idea of pregnant men.

“I’ve never heard about men getting pregnant. I’ve never heard about this argument,” she claimed. “It must be some part of a, what you call, the far left that is so minuscule that I, who am—”

Maher interjected, telling the actress, who claimed to only read two newspapers, that she must not be consorting sources that tell the full story.

“No, Jane. It’s not minuscule. And I’m sorry, you can’t throw this back on us,” he said. “I assume it’s because you are locked into media that just never… never wants anyone in their audience to know anything sketchy about the blue team,” the Club Random Podcast host said.

Fonda suggested she give Fox News a watch, which Maher immediately advised against.

