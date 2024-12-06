Quantcast
Did Kamala Harris Lie About ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast’s Cost to the FEC?

'It was gorgeous but like it wasn't that nice. it wasn't like gorgeous marble—no, that was not six figures...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has disputed reports claiming Vice President Kamala Harris’s appearance on the controversial podcast cost six figures.

The Washington Examiner first reported the six-figure claim on November 8, citing a “source familiar” with the Harris campaign’s finances.

Cooper denied this during a Thursday interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit.

“There’s a little bit of controversy about that podcast,” Sorkin began, asking if the interview’s set really cost “like $100,000.” 

In response, Cooper described the reports as “hilarious” and “not true.” 

She added, “My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t even cost six figures so I don’t know how cardboard walls could cost six figures.” 

Sorkin pressed further: “But do you think they did?” 

“Absolutely not!” Cooper retorted. “With love to them. Oh my God. It was gorgeous but like it wasn’t that nice. it wasn’t like gorgeous marble—no, that was not six figures.” 

The Examiner is a widely respected conservative publication known for its rigorous editorial standards.

Given both the outlet’s credibility and Cooper’s comments, questions may arise about whether the Harris campaign misreported the cost to the Federal Election Commission.

While The Examiner did not cite FEC’s filings to verify the expenditure, any misrepresentations of the podcast’s actual cost by the Harris campaign could result in potential violations of FEC rules. 

Harris’s appearance on the podcast was controversial, considering the show’s provocative topics, including sex, and its provocative “Daddy” name. What’s more, Cooper did not challenge any of Harris’s talking points made during the interview. 

The outgoing vice president’s decision to appear on Call Her Daddy drew widespread backlash on X, as at the time, thousands of Americans faced the deadly effects of Hurricane Helene. 

Days later, reports emerged online that Harris refused to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience with host Joe Rogan. 

“This should be career ending,” one user wrote on X, referring to the podcast’s taping’s timing.

Another user added, “220 people have died in Hurricane Helene while people still can’t get supplies and the current veep went on call her daddy.” 

