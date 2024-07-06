Disney, WaPo, Others Betray Biden After Debate, ‘I’m a Black Woman’ Remarks

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After Joe Biden reminded everyone that he was not fit to stay in the Oval Office for another four years, many Democratic donors, the mass media and even people who work with Biden in the White House stabbed him in the back by saying he needs to leave the presidential race.

Among the top Democratic donors who said that Biden should leave the presidential race was Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Blaze Media reported.

“Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” he said.

Abigail Disney also decided to stop financially supporting Biden for the same reason.

“[Democrats] will not receive another dime from me until they bite the bullet and replace Biden at the top of the ticket. Biden is a good man who has served his country well, but the stakes are far too high to allow timidity to determine our course of action,” she said.

The editorial board of the Washington Post also wrote a hypothetical speech for Biden, during which he would’ve dropped out of the race.

“What if Biden spoke these words?” was released by the propaganda source on July 3, 2024, right before Independence Day.

“I have decided to withdraw from the campaign for president of the United States,” the editorial board wrote in the hypothetical speech.

People who currently work at the White House also expressed their desire to see Biden leave the race because, according to them, it feels like the famous comedy Weekend at Bernie’s, in which a family pretended to keep their dead uncle alive through a getaway weekend, Trending Politics reported.

“Everything else feels like Weekend at Bernie’s by his inner circle to prop him up,” the anonymous staffer said.

On July 4, 2024, he was allowed to show that he is more than a senile old man not fit for office during an interview on the black Philadelphia radio station 96.1FM and it didn’t go well.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, the first black woman to serve with a black president. Proud to be involved as the first black woman on the Supreme Court. There’s so much that we can do because, together, there’s nothing — look. This is the United States of America,” he said.