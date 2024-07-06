Quantcast
Friday, July 5, 2024

Disney, WaPo, Others Betray Biden After Debate, ‘I’m a Black Woman’ Remarks

'[Democrats] will not receive another dime from me until they bite the bullet and replace Biden at the top of the ticket...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden delivers the Memorial Day Address at the 156th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After Joe Biden reminded everyone that he was not fit to stay in the Oval Office for another four years, many Democratic donors, the mass media and even people who work with Biden in the White House stabbed him in the back by saying he needs to leave the presidential race. 

Among the top Democratic donors who said that Biden should leave the presidential race was Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Blaze Media reported.

“Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” he said.

Abigail Disney also decided to stop financially supporting Biden for the same reason.

“[Democrats] will not receive another dime from me until they bite the bullet and replace Biden at the top of the ticket. Biden is a good man who has served his country well, but the stakes are far too high to allow timidity to determine our course of action,” she said.

The editorial board of the Washington Post also wrote a hypothetical speech for Biden, during which he would’ve dropped out of the race.

“What if Biden spoke these words?” was released by the propaganda source on July 3, 2024, right before Independence Day.

“I have decided to withdraw from the campaign for president of the United States,” the editorial board wrote in the hypothetical speech.

People who currently work at the White House also expressed their desire to see Biden leave the race because, according to them, it feels like the famous comedy Weekend at Bernie’s, in which a family pretended to keep their dead uncle alive through a getaway weekend, Trending Politics reported.

“Everything else feels like Weekend at Bernie’s by his inner circle to prop him up,” the anonymous staffer said.

On July 4, 2024, he was allowed to show that he is more than a senile old man not fit for office during an interview on the black Philadelphia radio station 96.1FM and it didn’t go well.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, the first black woman to serve with a black president. Proud to be involved as the first black woman on the Supreme Court. There’s so much that we can do because, together, there’s nothing — look. This is the United States of America,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hunter Biden Joins West Wing Meetings, Doesn’t Trust Father’s Aides
Next article
NYC Hamas Supporters Burn U.S. Flags on July 4th

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com