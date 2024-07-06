Quantcast
Friday, July 5, 2024

NYC Hamas Supporters Burn U.S. Flags on July 4th

'Revolution! Revolution!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hamas rioters
About a thousand Palestinian and pro-Hamas rioters gather in Chicago. / PHOTO: Chicago Sun-Times via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pro-Hamas protesters took to the streets of New York City on July 4, 2024, not to celebrate the Independence Day of the United States but to do the opposite by calling for revolution and burning an American flag in Washington Square Park, according to many viral videos.

The videos that were posted on Twitter by @ScooterCasterNY showed the chaotic scenes from terrorist-supporting activists’ rally on Independence Day in the far-left city.

Protesters began their gathering in Washington Square Park for their “Flood July 4th for Gaza!” as a large crowd was seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Shut it down!”

Some of the activists were even confronted by a bystander calling for them to “leave the country” if they hated the United States so much. The protesters began to shout “Free, free Palestine!” A clip then showed an American flag lying on the pavement with a flyer showing both Donald Trump and Joe Biden with the slogan “Death to all kings” written above both of these men.

The Jew-haters then burned the flag and flyer with other radicals around the burning flag chanting and taking pictures of what was happening.

