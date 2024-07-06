NYC Hamas Supporters Burn U.S. Flags on July 4th

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pro-Hamas protesters took to the streets of New York City on July 4, 2024, not to celebrate the Independence Day of the United States but to do the opposite by calling for revolution and burning an American flag in Washington Square Park, according to many viral videos.

The videos that were posted on Twitter by @ScooterCasterNY showed the chaotic scenes from terrorist-supporting activists’ rally on Independence Day in the far-left city.

Protesters began their gathering in Washington Square Park for their “Flood July 4th for Gaza!” as a large crowd was seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Shut it down!”

#HappeningNow American Flags set ABLAZE by Pro Palestine protesters in Washington Square Park on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/uAoAVnjKsF — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 4, 2024

Some of the activists were even confronted by a bystander calling for them to “leave the country” if they hated the United States so much. The protesters began to shout “Free, free Palestine!” A clip then showed an American flag lying on the pavement with a flyer showing both Donald Trump and Joe Biden with the slogan “Death to all kings” written above both of these men.

The Jew-haters then burned the flag and flyer with other radicals around the burning flag chanting and taking pictures of what was happening.

"Death to All Kings" reads picture of Trump placed on top of burning American flag during Independence day protest by Pro-palestine groups in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/pU5dw2BWkp — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 5, 2024