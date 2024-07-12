Disney Co-Sponsored Naked LGBT Pride Parades for Children

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Okeefe Media Group recently released internal documents given by a Disney whistleblower that revealed the Walt Disney Company has a long history of pushing a pro-LGBT agenda onto children, specifically during “Pride” month.

The documents indicated that the far-left company promoted LGBT “children’s” events that featured naked adult males and “polysexual” online meetings.

The company also released a map of the all-ages “Pride” parades sponsored by them, with many of those parades including adult nudity and sexually charged performances.

The Walt Disney Company also partnered with “Zebra Youth,” a support program for LGBT homeless and at-risk people between the ages of 13 and 24.

The July 11, 2024, video was released as part of an exclusive series from James O’Keefe’s company that was called “The Disney Files,” an undercover investigation into Disney’s leftist internal communications apparatus that aims to indoctrinate children.

The whistleblower also revealed that there is a category designated to “Disney Pride” on the company’s employee Slack channel, which is utilized for internal communications.

Disney’s mobile products operations manager, Honi Harrison-Cheshire, promoted Seattle’s all-ages “Pride” Parade on the platform and encouraged people to register for it.

The parade, which was co-sponsored by the company, included adult male nudists on bikes and fully nude “transgenders” inappropriately making out while being naked in front of children.

Additionally, Disney will be hosting its own “Disney Pride” parades all around the country for the rest of the year.

The company also co-sponsored this year’s annual San Francisco “Pride” parade, which included public homosexual sex acts in front of attendees, among whom were children.

Aside from sexually grooming children, Disney also became more “LGBTQ-friendly,” offering employee medical benefits that cover the costs of body mutilation procedures and hosting “Name Change Clinics,” which is an employee workshop designed to teach someone how to change their name after “transitioning genders.”

In addition to that, Disney is also working on installing “gender-neutral” bathrooms at their resorts and theme parks in Anaheim, Calif., and Orlando, Fla., and offered to join “polyamorous swingers meet-up groups” hosted by members of the company.