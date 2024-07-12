Holding Centers Overflow w/ Illegals, Despite Biden’s Latest Attempt to Stop Invasion for Votes

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Illegal aliens continue invading the United States through the southern border, which resulted in holding centers overflowing with them, even though the Biden administration tried to “crack down” on illegals crossing the border recently for the votes at this year’s election.

Internal agency data leaked to the New York Post revealed that as of July 9, 2024, Border Patrol facilities in the San Diego region were at 150% capacity with more than 1,500 illegals in custody, even though holding centers in the region were meant to detain just 1,000 people.

The facilities were already above capacity before Biden started pretending that he cared about the country’s border by signing a June 4, 2024, executive order that was designed to limit the ability of many illegals to claim asylum while border crossings remain high.

However, there are major loopholes and exemptions in the order that allow illegals to continue to stay in the country, with one of the biggest loopholes being in San Diego.

Manny Bayon, National Border Patrol Council President for the San Diego sector, said that the San Diego-area holding facilities for illegals are still over-flowing.

Bayon then said that because illegals who cross into the San Diego region have a better chance of avoiding the rules and staying in the country due to an order, that agents should release illegals from more than 100 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, the news source reported.

People from those countries are harder to deport because their home governments don’t readily accept deportation flights.

A border patrol agent said that many of the illegals coming through the San Diego sector are from “all over the world.”

“China, India — there’s a lot of Indians, there’s just like a s–t ton — and Central Americans,” the agent said, adding that, in practice, anyone who is pregnant or injured is also being released with a future court date, despite Biden’s recent order.

Illegals who arrive as unaccompanied children or those who come at a legal port of entry using the CBP One phone app are also exempt from the policy’s restrictions.

However, those who aren’t exempt from the executive order could also stay inside the country as long as they say that they are afraid of returning to their home country.