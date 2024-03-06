Did Ousted Soros Prosecutor Ransack Office Post Election Defeat?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, who faced backlash for indicting a concerned father whose daughter was sexually assaulted by a transgender individual, is back in the headlines after a humiliating defeat in November 2023.

Biberaj’s former office is now missing historic photos and portraits that were previously housed at the commonwealth attorney’s office while she was in office, as reported by ABC 7 News on Tuesday.

Among these historical photos were portraits of former Virginia Commonwealth attorneys dating back to the 1800s. To make matters worse, there are no existing copies of these photos, according to the outlet.

Incumbent Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson, a Republican, raised the alarm about the missing photos in a statement released Tuesday.

“The portraits and photographs of the previous commonwealth’s attorneys are a part of Loudoun County history,” Anderson said. “The county needs to have them back so that they can be appropriately preserved.”

These revelations came after Anderson informed Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet about the missing photos in an email, as reported by ABC 7.

Specifically, Anderson inquired with Hemstreet about whether the administrative body had “framed photographs of former commonwealth’s attorneys.”

Hemstreet responded, saying: “It is our understanding that these photographs had been displayed in a foyer or lobby area of the previous office.”

He added, “As part of the inquiry from Mr. Anderson and Mr. Clemens, the County was advised that Mr. Anderson’s staff believed that the photographs had been mistakenly sent to the County.”

In the lengthy email, Hemstreet deliberated on whether the photos were inadvertently placed on sale but noted that the county “does not have any way of ensuring that” previously disposed boxes contained the missing photos of the former attorneys.

It is not immediately clear whether there is any criminality in the removal of the photos.

Biberaj faced nationwide criticism when her office pressed charges against Scott Smith, a Loudoun County father who disrupted a Loudoun County School Board meeting following a sexual assault on his daughter by a transgender individual.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin granted a pardon to Smith on Sept. 10, 2023, and despite securing financial support from Democratic billionaire George Soros, Biberaj lost her re-election bid.