Quantcast
Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Did Ousted Soros Prosecutor Ransack Office Post Election Defeat?

'The portraits and photographs of the previous commonwealth’s attorneys are a part of Loudoun County history...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Buta Biberaj
Loudoun Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj / PHOTO: Gayle Yiotis via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, who faced backlash for indicting a concerned father whose daughter was sexually assaulted by a transgender individual, is back in the headlines after a humiliating defeat in November 2023. 

Biberaj’s former office is now missing historic photos and portraits that were previously housed at the commonwealth attorney’s office while she was in office, as reported by ABC 7 News on Tuesday.

Among these historical photos were portraits of former Virginia Commonwealth attorneys dating back to the 1800s. To make matters worse, there are no existing copies of these photos, according to the outlet. 

Incumbent Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson, a Republican, raised the alarm about the missing photos in a statement released Tuesday. 

“The portraits and photographs of the previous commonwealth’s attorneys are a part of Loudoun County history,” Anderson said. “The county needs to have them back so that they can be appropriately preserved.”

These revelations came after Anderson informed Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet about the missing photos in an email, as reported by ABC 7.

Specifically, Anderson inquired with Hemstreet about whether the administrative body had “framed photographs of former commonwealth’s attorneys.” 

Hemstreet responded, saying: “It is our understanding that these photographs had been displayed in a foyer or lobby area of the previous office.” 

He added, “As part of the inquiry from Mr. Anderson and Mr. Clemens, the County was advised that Mr. Anderson’s staff believed that the photographs had been mistakenly sent to the County.” 

In the lengthy email, Hemstreet deliberated on whether the photos were inadvertently placed on sale but noted that the county “does not have any way of ensuring that” previously disposed boxes contained the missing photos of the former attorneys. 

It is not immediately clear whether there is any criminality in the removal of the photos.

Biberaj faced nationwide criticism when her office pressed charges against Scott Smith, a Loudoun County father who disrupted a Loudoun County School Board meeting following a sexual assault on his daughter by a transgender individual. 

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin granted a pardon to Smith on Sept. 10, 2023, and despite securing financial support from Democratic billionaire George Soros, Biberaj lost her re-election bid.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Boebert Threatens Recall of Colorado Sec. of State after Unanimous SCOTUS Ruling
Next article
Cuomo Subpoenaed for COVID-Era Nursing-Home Deaths

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com